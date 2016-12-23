Community

December 23, 2016 4:28 PM

Holiday closings for Christmas holiday

The following agencies will be closed for the Christmas holiday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews | closed Dec. 24-27

▪ Aynor | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Briarcliffe Acres | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Conway | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Georgetown | closed Dec. 26-28

▪ Loris | closed Dec. 24-27

▪ Myrtle Beach | closed Dec. 26, 27

▪ North Myrtle Beach | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Pawleys Island | closed Dec. 24-27

▪ Surfside Beach | closed Dec. 23-26

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County | closed Dec. 24-27

▪ Calabash | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Carolina Shores | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Holden Beach | closed 26-28

▪ Ocean Isle Beach| closed Dec. 24-27

▪ Sunset Beach | closed Dec. 24-27

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C. | closed Dec. 24-27

▪ Georgetown County | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Horry County | closed Dec. 24-27

Postal Service

▪ All Branches | closed Dec. 26

Utilities

▪ Conway Water | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ HTC | Dec. 24; retail locations open regular hours; Pine Island Road location open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Dec. 25, 26; all locations closed

▪ Horry Electric | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Little River Water | closed Dec. 26, 27

▪ Santee Cooper | closed Dec. 24-26

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C. | closed Dec. 23-27

▪ Chapin Memorial | closed Dec. 24-27

▪ Georgetown County branches | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Horry County | closed Dec. 24-27

Banks | closed Dec. 26

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ BNC Bank

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Kraft Credit Union

▪ NBSC

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ PNC Bank | closed Dec. 25, 26

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Tidelands

▪ Wells Fargo | closed Dec. 25, 26

Shopping Malls | closed Dec. 25

Inlet Square

Tanger Outlets

Coastal Grand Mall

Myrtle Beach Mall

Colleges/universities | closed through Jan. 2

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

Schools | closed through Dec. 30

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Other services

▪ Coast RTA | no bus service, Dec. 25; administrative offices will be closed Dec. 24-27

▪ Grand Strand Senior Center | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs | closed Dec. 26-Jan. 1

▪ Horry County Council on Aging | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ Horry County Museum | closed Dec. 24-27

▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center | closed Dec. 24-26

▪ L.W. Paul Living History Farm | closed Dec. 24-27

▪ New Horizons HASCI Center | closed Dec. 26-Jan. 1

▪ North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center | close 3 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25

▪ North Myrtle Beach Sanitation service | Dec. 23 customers will be serviced on Dec. 26

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles | closed Dec. 24-27

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties | closed Dec. 24-27

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed Dec. 26

