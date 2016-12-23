Holiday closings for Christmas holiday

The following agencies will be closed for the Christmas holiday.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews | closed Dec. 24-27
▪ Aynor | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Briarcliffe Acres | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Conway | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Georgetown | closed Dec. 26-28
▪ Loris | closed Dec. 24-27
▪ Myrtle Beach | closed Dec. 26, 27
▪ North Myrtle Beach | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Pawleys Island | closed Dec. 24-27
▪ Surfside Beach | closed Dec. 23-26
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County | closed Dec. 24-27
▪ Calabash | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Carolina Shores | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Holden Beach | closed 26-28
▪ Ocean Isle Beach| closed Dec. 24-27
▪ Sunset Beach | closed Dec. 24-27
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C. | closed Dec. 24-27
▪ Georgetown County | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Horry County | closed Dec. 24-27
Postal Service
▪ All Branches | closed Dec. 26
Utilities
▪ Conway Water | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ HTC | Dec. 24; retail locations open regular hours; Pine Island Road location open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Dec. 25, 26; all locations closed
▪ Horry Electric | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Little River Water | closed Dec. 26, 27
▪ Santee Cooper | closed Dec. 24-26
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C. | closed Dec. 23-27
▪ Chapin Memorial | closed Dec. 24-27
▪ Georgetown County branches | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Horry County | closed Dec. 24-27
Banks | closed Dec. 26
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ BNC Bank
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ Kraft Credit Union
▪ NBSC
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ PNC Bank | closed Dec. 25, 26
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ Tidelands
▪ Wells Fargo | closed Dec. 25, 26
Shopping Malls | closed Dec. 25
Inlet Square
Tanger Outlets
Coastal Grand Mall
Myrtle Beach Mall
Colleges/universities | closed through Jan. 2
▪ Coastal Carolina University
▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College
Schools | closed through Dec. 30
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Other services
▪ Coast RTA | no bus service, Dec. 25; administrative offices will be closed Dec. 24-27
▪ Grand Strand Senior Center | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs | closed Dec. 26-Jan. 1
▪ Horry County Council on Aging | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ Horry County Museum | closed Dec. 24-27
▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center | closed Dec. 24-26
▪ L.W. Paul Living History Farm | closed Dec. 24-27
▪ New Horizons HASCI Center | closed Dec. 26-Jan. 1
▪ North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center | close 3 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25
▪ North Myrtle Beach Sanitation service | Dec. 23 customers will be serviced on Dec. 26
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles | closed Dec. 24-27
▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties | closed Dec. 24-27
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed Dec. 26
