Grand Strand Newsmakers

SOUTH STRAND
PAWLEYS ISLAND
Lions Club inducts new members
MURRELLS INLET
Wachesaw Lions presents plaque of appreciation
CENTRAL STRAND
CONWAY
HGTC’s Culinary Institute Receives Landscape Design Award
The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach’s new building recently received an award for Outstanding Landscape Design Incorporating Storm Water Management. The City of Myrtle Beach’s Community Appearance Board presented the award on December 12th at its Arbor Day ceremonies at the Whispering Pines Golf Course.
“Our new building is state-of-the-art in every aspect, down to the landscaping,” said Joseph Bonaparte, Executive Director of The International Culinary Institute. “This award is a testament to the talented design team of Mozingo + Wallace Architects and Environmental Concepts.
CAROLINA FOREST
Rotary awards Avenues of Service recognition
The Rotary Club of Carolina Forest Sunrise recognized the dedicated service leadership of club member and director Dr. Darla Domke-Damonte (left) with the presentation of Rotary International “Avenues Of Service Award” by Club President Dr. Kevin Kristick (right). She is a long -time member of the club, and chairs the club’s Service committee. The annual club service projects include: free dictionaries project presented to third grade students in three middle schools; “Happy Feet” project providing free shoes to needy/deserving middle schoolers; “ Warm Bodies” project providing free new clothing to middle school students in need via Clothing Closets constructed by members; and “P Cubed” project which provides school supplies (pens,paper/pencils) to needy middle school students. Domke-Damonte is a member of the Coastal Carolina University faculty, and Associate Provost for Global Initiatives.
The Rotary Club of Carolina Forest Sunrise meets each Wednesday for breakfast at 7 a.m. in Beef OBrady’s, Carolina Forest-Kroger Mall. Those interested in learning more about our community and the opportunities to serve in the great Rotary tradition of “service above self” are cordially invited to attend.
NORTH STRAND
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
NMB Chamber Foundation Raises $5.6K From Annual Turkey Dinner Drive Donation
The North Myrtle Beach Chamber Foundation joined forces with North Strand Helping Hand for the third consecutive year to provide deserving families in the North Myrtle Beach area with a hearty holiday meal. This year, the Chamber Foundation raised $5,604. Through these funds 225 families were able to receive a Thanksgiving meal, making it a record-breaking year for the annual fundraiser.
Donations were accepted both online and at the Chamber from Oct. 3 through Nov. 22. The Chamber Foundation’s fundraiser in partnership with North Strand Helping Hand has donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkey dinners since the fundraising partnership with North Strand Helping Hand began in 2014.
“The Chamber Foundation works hard all year to meet the needs of people in our community,” said Marc Jordan, president and CEO of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This particular fundraiser is special as we have the distinct opportunity to work with another amazing organization and provide memorable experiences for those in need during the holiday season.”
The North Myrtle Beach Chamber Foundation, founded in January 2010, is a volunteer-based non-profit organization dedicated to support and advance the general welfare and prosperity of the greater North Myrtle Beach area. The foundation places emphasis on programs that impact the community’s quality of life, including civic, cultural, economic and educational development.
North Strand Helping Hand is an emergency aid organization, focusing on the needs of the less fortunate and homeless in the Grand Strand community. The organization offers several services throughout the year that pull the community together to help those in need.
CALABASH, N.C.
VFW Calabash participates in Wreaths Across America
VFW Calabash Post No. 7288 was proud to participate in Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Wilmington National Cemetery.
On the third Saturday each December the tombstones of our fallen heroes are decorated with a Christmas wreath. This nationwide event began small but has expanded to all 50 states where wreaths are placed at veterans’ grave sites to remember our fallen heroes, honor those who serve and teach our children about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.
“A person dies twice: once when they take their final breath, and later, the last time their name is spoken.” Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America says that volunteers are encouraged to place a wreath on a veteran’s grave and say the veteran’s name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. “It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive. We are not here to “decorate graves.” We’re here to remember not their deaths, but their lives.”
After a military ceremony those in attendance at the Wilmington observance, including a group from VFW Calabash Post No. 7288, were invited to place Christmas wreaths on graves throughout the cemetery where over 5,000 fallen heroes lay at rest and after placing the wreath pause to recite the veterans name. Wreaths are provided through promotions and donations by many patriotic organizations.
