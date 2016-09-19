Community

September 19, 2016 9:49 AM

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Brandon and Cynthia McLaughlin of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Lilly-Anne Grace McLaughlin, Sept. 6

Dominique and Stephanie Whiteside of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Penelope Grace Whiteside, Sept. 6

Dennis Sessions and Arianna Stamper, a son, Kobe Novak Sessions, Sept. 6

James and Amanda Hopkins of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jaylin Quinn Hopkins, Sept. 6

Scott and Lauren Shaw of Georgetown, a son, Carter William Shaw, Sept. 9

Matthew and Kimberly Barbour of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ansley Josephine Barbour, Sept. 9

Conway Medical Center

John and Adrienne Bodner of Myrtle Beach, a boy, Braxton James Bodner, Sept. 4

Aaron Thomas and Calynn Sprinkle of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Erin Danielle Thomas, Sept. 4

Keri-Lynn Frederick of Myrtle Beach, a boy, Liam James Brannon, Sept. 4

Amber Grealish of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nastacia Lynn Grealish, Sept. 5

Ben and Ashley Shifrin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lilly Ann Shifrin, Sept. 6

Acy Todd and Tawnya Miller-Todd of Conway, a boy, Shane Allen Todd, Sept. 6

Luke and Kate Boucher of Myrtle Beach, a boy, Maverick Lincoln Boucher, Sept. 6

Jorge and McKenna Caraballo of Myrtle Beach, a boy, Jonathan Erick Caraballo, Sept. 7

Craig Brown and Danielle Reaves of Conway, a daughter, Camryn Imani Brown, Sept. 8

Jodi Finocchio and Lester Mobley of Conway, a daughter, Mariah Lynn Mobley, Sept. 8

