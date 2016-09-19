Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Brandon and Cynthia McLaughlin of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Lilly-Anne Grace McLaughlin, Sept. 6
Dominique and Stephanie Whiteside of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Penelope Grace Whiteside, Sept. 6
Dennis Sessions and Arianna Stamper, a son, Kobe Novak Sessions, Sept. 6
James and Amanda Hopkins of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jaylin Quinn Hopkins, Sept. 6
Scott and Lauren Shaw of Georgetown, a son, Carter William Shaw, Sept. 9
Matthew and Kimberly Barbour of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ansley Josephine Barbour, Sept. 9
Conway Medical Center
John and Adrienne Bodner of Myrtle Beach, a boy, Braxton James Bodner, Sept. 4
Aaron Thomas and Calynn Sprinkle of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Erin Danielle Thomas, Sept. 4
Keri-Lynn Frederick of Myrtle Beach, a boy, Liam James Brannon, Sept. 4
Amber Grealish of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nastacia Lynn Grealish, Sept. 5
Ben and Ashley Shifrin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lilly Ann Shifrin, Sept. 6
Acy Todd and Tawnya Miller-Todd of Conway, a boy, Shane Allen Todd, Sept. 6
Luke and Kate Boucher of Myrtle Beach, a boy, Maverick Lincoln Boucher, Sept. 6
Jorge and McKenna Caraballo of Myrtle Beach, a boy, Jonathan Erick Caraballo, Sept. 7
Craig Brown and Danielle Reaves of Conway, a daughter, Camryn Imani Brown, Sept. 8
Jodi Finocchio and Lester Mobley of Conway, a daughter, Mariah Lynn Mobley, Sept. 8
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
Comments