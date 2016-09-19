Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

1:59 Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market Pause

1:27 Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home

1:37 The week ahead for Myrtle Beach: Sept. 19-25

1:22 Myrtle Beach weather forecast 9.19

1:12 Chants discuss loss to Jacksonville St.

0:56 Beard competition benefits veterans

1:17 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.18

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.17

2:26 What is the harvest moon?

1:27 How the dog who knows 1,000 words got her name