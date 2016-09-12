Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Georgetown Hospital
Christopher and Jennifer Baggett of Hemingway, a daughter, Kayla Grace Baggett, Aug. 28
Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Byron Ruffin and Courtney Bessellieu of Georgetown, a son, Byron Conrad Ruffin, Sept. 3
Conway Medical Center
Gerodie and Tiffany Graham of Conway, a daughter, Nyla Graham, Aug. 26
Brittney Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Honesty Taraji Williams, Aug. 25
Joseph and Destiny King of Conway, a son, Gatlin Joseph King, Aug. 25
Leo Reeves and Kassidy Hunt of Conway, a daughter, Paislee Shai Reeves, Aug. 27
Kevin and Mandi Bohnenstengel of Conway, a daughter, Lily Elizabeth Bohnenstengel, Aug. 28
Antonio Chacon and Brenda Contreras of Conway, a son, Julian Jose Chacon, Aug. 29
Victor Hilburn and Kortni Stevens of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Sunny Lee Hilburn, Aug. 28
Marvin McCray and Nahomie Hyppolite of Conway, a daughter, Mackenzie London McCray, Aug. 30
Luis Tirado Alberto and Maribel Polo Ramirez of Conway, a son, Jaden Jossimar Tirado Polo, Aug. 30
Corey Phipps and Lauren Schwarz of Little River, a son, Greyson Matthew Phipps, Aug. 31
Brad Hein and Jessica Beckwith-Hein of Little River, a son, Harbor Hayes Hein, Sept. 1
Jerome Bell and Sarah Gambill of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jerome Bell Jr., Sept. 1
Jason and Kae Roberts of Conway, a daughter, Syrina Willow Roberts, Sept. 2
Sharissa Riggins of Myrtle Beach, a son, Shad Carson Riggins, Sept. 2
Evan and Heather Tougas of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Savannah Marie Tougas, Sept. 3
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
Comments