September 12, 2016 10:12 AM

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Georgetown Hospital

Christopher and Jennifer Baggett of Hemingway, a daughter, Kayla Grace Baggett, Aug. 28

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Byron Ruffin and Courtney Bessellieu of Georgetown, a son, Byron Conrad Ruffin, Sept. 3

Conway Medical Center

Gerodie and Tiffany Graham of Conway, a daughter, Nyla Graham, Aug. 26

Brittney Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Honesty Taraji Williams, Aug. 25

Joseph and Destiny King of Conway, a son, Gatlin Joseph King, Aug. 25

Leo Reeves and Kassidy Hunt of Conway, a daughter, Paislee Shai Reeves, Aug. 27

Kevin and Mandi Bohnenstengel of Conway, a daughter, Lily Elizabeth Bohnenstengel, Aug. 28

Antonio Chacon and Brenda Contreras of Conway, a son, Julian Jose Chacon, Aug. 29

Victor Hilburn and Kortni Stevens of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Sunny Lee Hilburn, Aug. 28

Marvin McCray and Nahomie Hyppolite of Conway, a daughter, Mackenzie London McCray, Aug. 30

Luis Tirado Alberto and Maribel Polo Ramirez of Conway, a son, Jaden Jossimar Tirado Polo, Aug. 30

Corey Phipps and Lauren Schwarz of Little River, a son, Greyson Matthew Phipps, Aug. 31

Brad Hein and Jessica Beckwith-Hein of Little River, a son, Harbor Hayes Hein, Sept. 1

Jerome Bell and Sarah Gambill of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jerome Bell Jr., Sept. 1

Jason and Kae Roberts of Conway, a daughter, Syrina Willow Roberts, Sept. 2

Sharissa Riggins of Myrtle Beach, a son, Shad Carson Riggins, Sept. 2

Evan and Heather Tougas of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Savannah Marie Tougas, Sept. 3

Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com

