Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

JUST FOR FUN
MUSIC ON MAIN CONCERT SERIES, www.parks.nmb.us. 7-9 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 1, the Horseshoe on Main Street at the Harold Bessent Band Stand, North Myrtle Beach. Free concert. Bring your beach chair.
SOUNDS OF SUMMER, www.parks.nmb.us. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 16, the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex Sandhills Bank Amphitheater, 150 Citizens Circle, Little River. Free to the public.
"PURPLE FEET FESTIVAL",910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com. 11a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17, Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, NC Arts and Craft vendors, live music, community organizations and food vendors, Lucy Look-A-Like, and grape stomping all day. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
GRAND STRAND BEACH SOCIAL DANCERS "KICK-OFF PARTY", 843-492-4992. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 17, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st. Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Music by duo, "Karen and Carl". Hot dogs with all the fixings and beverages will be provided to all attendees.
SECOND ANNUAL SEPTEMBERFEST, 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com. Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 17, Barefoot Landing, 4898 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. The festivities will include a variety of family-style activities, food samplings, live music, kids' activities and more.
TRADITIONAL MUSIC DEMONSTRATION, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 17, the L.W. Paul Living History Farm, corner of U.S. 701 North and Harris Shortcut Road, Conway. Free and open to the public.
SUNDAY SERENADES, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 2-5 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 25, the Veterans Park, Surfside Drive. Bring your beach chairs, and picnic lunch to enjoy the music.
FARMERS MARKET. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 25,corner of Surfside and Willow Drives, Surfside Beach.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT, 843-756-1795. 12:30 p.m. every Thursday, Little River area. Call for information.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday each month, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
CHAPTER 1 OF THE CHRISTIAN VETERANS, 843-450-7506, 7 p.m. third Thursday, Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 1260 Highway 57, Little River.
GRAND STRAND BLUE STAR MOTHERS MEETING, 843-390-5639. 7 p.m. third Thursday, American Legion Post 186, Little River.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, 843-369-1250. 11 a.m. every third Thursday of the month, Damon's on the Ocean, Myrtle Beach.
SOUTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-235-0671, 12:30-1:30 p.m., third Thursdays of each month, Applewood House of Pancakes, 14361 Ocean Highway, Litchfield. Lunch and youth recognition programs.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
VETERANS OF THE MERCHANT MARINES AND ALL OTHER SERVICES, 843-685-1964 or www.usmmsc.com. Noon for lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. meeting called to order, Sept. 16, the Veteran's Cafe', 3544 Northgate Drive, Myrtle Beach.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Fridays of each month. Call for location.
THE MYRTLE BEACH ORCHID SOCIETY, 910-579-7089 or 843-236-2221. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N. All are welcome. Bring your well grown plants for display.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
The $URFSIDE $EANOTES INVESTMENT CLUB, 843-650-8662. 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Surfside Beach area.
WOODMEN OF THE WORLD LODGE 1111, 843-448-9925. 6:30 p.m. third Monday, 915 Eighth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
SEACOAST ANGLERS ASSOCIATION, 843-281-6464. 6:30 p.m. third Monday, VFW Post 10804, Highway 57 and S.C. 9, Little River. Social hour 5:30-6:30 p.m. Guest speakers monthly.
WNCC GENEALOGY SPECIAL INTEREST GROUP, 843-235-3756. 9:30 a.m. third Monday, Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 24 Commerce Drive, Pawleys Island. Open to the public. BREAKS DURING SUMMER MONTHS.
THE GRAND STRAND DETACHMENT OF THE MARINE CORPS LEAGUE, 843-235-1328 or 843-655-5654. 6 p.m. third Monday of every month, American Legion Post 178, U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.
THE AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY OF LITTLE RIVER, UNIT 186, 843-283-8825 7 p.m. third Monday of every month, 4285 Pine Drive, Little River.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI COASTLINE CHAPTER, 843-839-0588 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Holiday Inn, 1601 N. Ocean Highway, Surfside Beach. Visitors welcome.
THE MYRTLE BEACH COIN CLUB, 843-742-5280. 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays, Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. Guests welcome.
ZONTA CLUB OF MYRTLE BEACH, meeting@zontamyrtlebeach.org. 6:15 p.m. third Tuesday, Rossi's, 9636 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Dinner meeting with a speaker. Reservations are required.
ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR, 843-449-0659. 7:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Masonic Lodge, U.S. 501, Myrtle Beach.
AMERICAN LEGION POST # 40, 843-293-6311 or 843-333-6358 or email Shoeclown@aol.com. 7 p.m. third Tuesday, 5811 Creekside Drive, Myrtle Beach.
THE MYRTLE BEACH CAMERA CLUB, dagato@sccoast.net. 7 p.m. third Tuesday, the HTC Building in Carolina Forest, 3990 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach. Persons interested in photography are always welcomed. Visit our website at www.mbcameraclub.org.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE LADIES OF FAITH IS INTERDENOMINATIONAL GROUP, 843-251-1886. 10 a.m.- noon third Wednesday, at the home of a member. Call for location and details. Join us for a morning of devotions, Christian camaraderie and friendship. Brunch is available. No fee or membership.
GIVE SUPPORT
CONWAY COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP DATES, 843-488-1950 or www.ConwayParksandRecreation.com. 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 15, and Oct. 20. The event is presented by Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
CHURCH YARD SALE, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, Trinity Presbyterian, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach. Housewares, furniture, books, linens, jewelry, sports, boutique, collectibles, holidays, bake sale, hot dogs and more. New items on Saturday.
CHARITY ICE HOCKEY GAME, Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. vs. Wilmington Fire Dept., 910-686-1987 or bcute@cityofmyrtlebeach.com . 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Wilmington Ice House, 7201 Ogden Business Lane. Adults $10, children 10 and under $5. Proceeds benefit Muscular Dystrophy Association.
CAR WASH FUNDRAISER. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sept. 17, Sandhills Bank, 1020 U. S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Proceeds benefit Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.
BEACH/RIVER SWEEP, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 9 a.m. Sept. 17. Bags and gloves will be provided for each participant. For a list of additional coastal site captains and cleanup locations, visit www.scseagrant.org or call.
LOTE YARD SALE, 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 17, Elks Lodge #2797 lawn, U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Books, baked goods, clothes, goodies, and many other treasures.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
STITCHIN’ SISTERS, 843-347-4972. 10 a.m. third Thursday, fellowship hall, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 11 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
STRANDED SMOCKERS AND STITCHERS, 843-333-8889. 9 a.m. third Saturday, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. Smocking, heirloom sewing and all types of machine and hand embroidery. Guests welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; 1 p.m. Thursday; noon Saturday. Sunset Beach, N.C.: 10:15 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 1:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 10:15 a.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. some Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
GET ACTIVE
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 9-10:30 a.m. High beginners 10:30 a.m.-noon, beginners 12:30-2 p.m. All classes Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach; $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon High Beginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Monday, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Cardio Fit, 9:30 a.m. (low impact) classic stretch and tone, and 10:30 a.m. (seated class) wheelchair accessible, Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-655-1558 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 2:30 p.m. for beginners and 3:30 p.m. intermediate, every Wednesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $3 per class or $5 for both.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
FREE SELF DEFENSE CLASS, 843-668-4225 or www.SCWellnessAnd FitnessCenter.com. First Wednesday of each month, SC Wellness & Fitness Center, 3260 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach. Also have other classes for circuit training machines, accept silver sneakers for 65 and older; prime for 18-64 years old.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
BEGINNERS BALLROOM CLASSES, learn to dance for the holidays, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY 24 – THE NEXT STEP, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary. 11 a.m.-noon, Sept. 12, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Adult coloring, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 15, for ages 18 and up
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages.
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23, ages 18 and up, popcorn served. 843-918-1275
▪ Family Dance Party Fridays, 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 23
▪ Baby story time, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-18 months.
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ DIY Duct Tape Workshop, 2 p.m. Thursdays. All materials are provided. 843-915-7323 to register.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ National Listening Day, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15
▪ Conway Adult Coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Conway Kids Lego club, 4 p.m. Sept. 19, 26
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Do-It-Yourself Duct Tape workshops: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 20
▪ The Other Book club, 6 p.m. Sept. 22
▪ Teen Time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time summer reading series, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Wiggle Worms story time for toddlers, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 1 to 3 years.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
▪ Lego club, 4 p.m. Sept. 13, for ages 4 to 10 years
▪ Homeschool lunch bunch, noon, Wednesday
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Fun Friday: Movie, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Sporty story time, 10:30 a.m. Mondays
PATRIOTIC
American Legion Post 186 | 4285 Pine Drive, Little River, 843-249-6643 or www.alp186.org.
Disabled American Veterans | 2987 Church St., Myrtle Beach, 843-448-6483 or www.dav.org.
American Legion Post 178 | 3950 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-8784 or www.sclegionpost178.com.
VFW Post 7288 | 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. 910-579-3577.
VFW Post 10420 | 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-6900.
SERVING LUNCHES, 843-651-6900. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, VFW Post 10420, 3459 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. Open to the public.
UPCOMING
MEDICARE 101 CLASS, 843-436-6252 or btorbit@wrcog.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. Free but registration is required.
JENSEN COMMUNITY ANNUAL ART, CRAFT, PLANT AND BAKE SALE, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24, Magnolia Clubhouse 3209 Moonshadow Lane, Garden City Beach. Over 36 vendors
STAND DOWN AT THE BEACH, 843-235-1405 or 803-873-2266. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23. the Army Reserve, 3392 Phillis Blvd., the Market Common across street from VA clinic, event for homeless veterans and vets at risk of losing their homes. Provide showers, meals, attorneys, medical, dental, eye screenings, access to agencies that can assist them, hand out Army surplus clothes and goods.
YARD SALE FUNDRAISER, 843-347-0427. 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sept. 24, 552 Crusade Circle, Castlewood Subdivision off Myrtle Ridge Road, Conway. Held by Animal Voice Alliance to benefit Horry County animals.
13TH ANNUAL IRISH-ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Free admission. Also, spaghetti-eating contest, 2:15 p.m. at stage at 400 Main St.; sign up for free 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. at festival information booth. 843-280-5570 or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/festivals/irish-italian-international-festival/.
BOATER EDUCATION COURSE, 434-944-2009 or sharonpayne430@aol.com. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sept. 24. and Oct 1. Held by Long Bay Power Squadron at Fire station #6, 970 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory/refresher course is free or buy course material $40.
GALA SHORE FUNDRAISER, 843-347- 2306 or 843-488-4237; votedems@sccoast.net. 6 p.m. reception and silent auction, 7 p.m. dinner, Sept. 25, Ocean Creek Resort, U.S. 17 N., Myrtle Beach. $75. Sponsored by the Horry County Democratic Party.
COASTAL GARDEN CLUB TO PRESENT A CREATIVE FLORAL DESIGN PROGRAM BY THE DESIGNING DIVAS, 910- 842-8974 or sjeffries@atmc.net. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St., Shallotte, N.C. $5 donation.
MEDICARE WORKSHOP FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUG PLANS, 843-436-6252 or btorbit@wrcog.org. Sept. 28, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, and Nov. 30, Socastee Library, 141 707- Connector Road, Myrtle Beach. Free but registration is required.
