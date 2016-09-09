Myrtle Beach-area organizations need your help

Volunteers: Neighbor to Neighbor is in need of volunteers, if interested attend the social hour at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at 921 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Orientation to follow event. 843-353-0214 or www.gracefullyaging.org.
Volunteers/donations: Help4Kids needs volunteers to help with food drive to be held 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Wal-Mart, S.C. 544, Neighborhood Market at Ocean Lakes and North Myrtle Beach at Gator Hole. Volunteers are needed to load the vans at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 and unload the vans at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. 843-651-4310 or info@help4kidssc.org.
Volunteers: SC CARES needs two volunteer face painters, a cornhole board and bowling set (both sized for children) for their 10th “Animalversary” celebration to be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct, 1, Pet Galley, 4484 U.S.17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Event includes, food, crafts, games, music, holiday gifts, jewelry, books and table top trees. 843-506-2688 or www.SC-CARES.org. Call for pick-up.
Volunteers: Freedom Readers After School Literacy Program is in need of tutors for students in grades K - 5. Fall session runs from Sept. 19 (tutors only) to Nov. 14. New tutor orientation will be held 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, the Waccamaw Library, Litchfield. 843-331-8526 or freedomreaders.org to submit a volunteer application, or for more information.
Volunteers: SCORE provides free business mentoring services to help new and existing entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Would you like to be a SCORE volunteer? We have members who volunteer their time mentoring new and existing businesses, as well as teaching workshops/presentations, fundraising, and more. Previous business management, skills, or ownership experience is preferred. Apply at www.score.org/volunteer.
Volunteers: Meals on Wheels of Horry County is in need of drivers to deliver meals to those in need in the Little River, Conway, and Myrtle Beach areas. If you have an hour and a half one day per week to help, 843-340-5982 or visit www.mowhc.org.
Donations: Tara Hall Home for Boys is in need of cash donations to maintain our program of care, discipline, education and family for the boys in our care. Gift cards are a big help. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29442. 843-546-3000
Donations: Georgetown County Parks and Recreation is seeking donations for “Fund Your Park” program that runs through Sept. 23. The community’s help is needed to make enhancements to an upcoming project that will create lighted multipurpose fields and a six-lane athletic track on the grounds of Beck Recreation Center next year. To make a donation, www.gtcounty.org or go directly to http://fundyourpark.org/campaign/detail/4719 .
Donations: AARP-South Carolina and the community are sponsoring a Veteran’s Stand Down, Sept. 23, in Myrtle Beach. Items needed are used eyeglasses, low denomination gift cards to fast food chains, Wal-Mart, etc. For pickup call 803- 873-2266 or dgleason@aarp.org
Donations: Life Ministries and Walk Into Your Inheritance Outreach Ministries is accepting gently used clothes, coats and toys. Free clothing giveaway will be held 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at House Hold of Faith, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach. Donations can be dropped off at 507 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach or 1757 Stanley Road, Supply N.C. 321-961-9913 or 910-294-0656
Donations: The South Carolina Youth Advocate Program serves foster youth in the area. They are in need of school supplies, bunk beds, car seats, diapers, Wal-Mart or Target gift cards and monetary donations. Drop off donations or mail checks to 148 Elk Drive, Unit 4, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. 843-238-9691 or lwatson@scyap.com
Donations: Family Outreach is in need of baby formula, new or gently used infant, toddler, and children’s clothing newborn to size 5, infant and children’s socks, toddler and children’s underwear-new only, baby wash/lotion, baby bottles, diaper rash cream, baby nail clippers, nasal bulb, brushes/combs, copy paper, new book bags and school supplies. 843-234-2350
Donations: North Strand Housing Shelter is in need of paper towels, cleaning supplies, HE laundry detergent liquid or pods, heavy-duty, plastic forks, knives and spoons. Drop off donations at Mattress Direct, 587 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach or the shelter, 2335 S.C. 9 W., Longs. Also, in need of volunteers. 843-756-9488 or 843-421-4135.
Donations: Friends of Surfside Library need paperback or hardback books, children’s books, puzzles, DVDs and CDs for monthly book sale. Leave at the circulation desk or 843-238-5869 or 843-238-5032 for pick up. No textbooks, magazines or encyclopedia.
Donations: Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is in need of paper towels, white and colored computer paper, kitten and puppy food, treats for dogs and cats, kitty litter, cat toys, pet beds, collars and leashes, bleach, dish and laundry soap. Donations can be dropped off at 409 Bay St. or 843-249-4948 or nmbhumanesociety@gmail.com
Donations: The Salvation Army food pantry is in need of vegetables, soups, fruits, canned meats, cereals, pasta, rice, peanut butter, jelly, juice, and personal hygiene products. All nonperishable and hygiene items may be dropped off at any of the Horry County Family Store locations. Perishable items needed are hot dogs, ground beef and chicken; should only be dropped off at Food Pantry, 1415 Second Ave., Conway. 843-488-2769 or donation pickup 843-381-8080
Donations: All 4 Paws hears the voices of abandoned animals in our community. Clorox wipes, Dawn dishwashing detergent, HE laundry detergent, tall kitchen and 55-gallon garbage bags, Pine Sol, and paper towels. Items can be dropped off at: 708 Petigru Road, Pawleys Island. Visit All4PawsSC.org to volunteer, adopt or foster.
Donations: Keep Our Pets Food Bank is in need of dry cat/dog food, wet cat/dog food, cat/dog treats, cat litter, beds - all sizes, toys and puppy pads. Call 843-651-0778 or keepourpetsfoodbank@yahoo.com. Items can be dropped off at 4764 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet.
Donations: The Friends of the North Myrtle Beach Library are accepting used books for its resale book racks. Please drop the books off at the library during regular library hours at 910 First Ave. S. The proceeds are used to purchase items for the library. 843-915-5281
Volunteers/donations: Sav-R-Cats is in need of volunteers to clean and maintain adoption center. Donations in need of HE laundry soap, window cleaner, paper towels, Purina Naturals cat food and monetary donations are always needed. 843-222-8057
Volunteers/donations: Bikini Beach Cat Rescue needs members of the community to become involved in the organization. Donations of money or time would be greatly appreciated. We help community residents with low-cost spay/neuters. If you have the time, please volunteer. We desperately need a grant writer, trappers, crates and people who can help with fundraisers and have ideas on ways to raise money. 843-655-7881
Volunteers/donations: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is in need of volunteers for kennel clean up, office help, and event helpers. Donations needed are cleaning supplies, cat litter, canned dog and cat food, treats and more. View complete list on kindkeeper.org. 843-855-1398 or kindkeeper@yahoo.com.
Volunteers/donations: Kare Team Sanctuary is in need of volunteers who are passionate about the rescue and rehabilitation of our canine friends. We need people who can commit to one or two afternoons per week for two to three hours. Foster homes are also needed. Donations of food, treats and/or toys, cleaning supplies and more are always needed. 843-399-9290
Volunteers/donations: Whiskers Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is looking for volunteers to help clean and maintain the cat sanctuary and kitten nursery, update social media sites, help with grant writing, foster and/or help with adoption events, craigslist sales of donated items, and fundraising. Donation needs are bleach, laundry detergent, wet and dry Friskies, Costco, Sam’s or Wal-Mart gift cards and used van. Kitty condos, scratching posts always welcome. We collect clean aluminum cans for recycling to raise funds to support the sanctuary. Located in the Loris area (just 4 miles from S.C. 22 and S.C. 905). 843-455-6199 or daren@warssc.org.
Donations/volunteers: The Myrtle Beach Shore Birds, area representatives for the Quilt of Valor Foundation, are accepting monetary donations or patriotic fabric to make and award a comforting and healing quilt to give to service members and veterans. One quilt can cost up to $250 to complete. Your tax-deductible gifts buys fabric for quilt tops and backing, and pays for batting. We are looking for quilters to make tops and longarmers to quilt the tops. 843-902-7584 and jwobb@aol.com
Information
The Saturday Wish List is a place for nonprofit organizations or clubs to list their current needs. We will not publish anything regarding the exchange of labor for money or the exchange of items for money. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Submissions must be sent in on a weekly basis. Call the voicemail at 843-626-0282 or email features@thesunnews.com. Leave your name and contact information. Compiled by Lisa Urban.
