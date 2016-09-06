Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Nicholas and Whitney Cooper of Andrews, a daughter, Palmer Kate Cooper, Aug. 25
Leroy and Jillian Cunningham of Myrtle Beach, twins, Mason and Chloe Cunningham, Aug. 26
Conway Medical Center
Lindsey Rivera-Vasquez of Conway, a daughter, Samarah Faith Marie Perez, Aug. 13
Christopher and Aimee Lung of Pawleys Island, a son, Cristian Nicholas Lung, Aug. 13
Amber Oliver of Conway, a son, Blake Oliver Prawl, Aug. 13
Christian and Adam Rabon of Conway, a daughter, Everly Teal Rabon, Aug. 15
Aram Heboyan and Kristine Davtyan of Myrtle Beach, a son, Shant Aram Heboyan, Aug. 15
Jayla Luddley of Conway, a son, Zuri Jae’cyon Phifer, Aug. 15
Timothy Pearl Jr. and Rachel Gray of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, April Faith Pearl, Aug. 15
Cody and Erica Smith of Conway, a son, Logan Dean Smith, Aug. 16
Joseph Messineo and Melissa Delaney of Myrtle Beach, a son, Mason Joseph Messineo, Aug. 16
Timmy and Philippe Livingston of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Caden Timmy Livingston, Aug. 17
Taylor Gore and Makayla Wells of Conway, a daughter, Maci Lynn Gore, Aug. 17
Michael and Rebecca Robertson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Anthony James Robertson, Aug. 18
Nicholas Johnson and Rachael Holmes and of Conway, a son, King Nasir Johnson, Aug. 18
Korey White and Brooke Cecile of Hemingway, a daughter, Kaydence Elizabeth Grace White, Aug. 18
Derek Kemper and Brittney Johnson of Conway, a son, Benjamin Mathew Kemper, Aug. 19
Jontelle Wideman of Conway, a son, Ja’Markus Markie Zayevion Cox, Aug. 19
Marlin Miguel Perez and Eudilma Perez Perez of Conway, a son, Bradley Alejandro Miguel Perez, Aug. 19
Tanya Odie of Conway, a daughter, Alyesia Duarte, Aug. 21
Kevin Goodrich and Bianca Alonso of Little River, a daughter, Gracelyn Rose Goodrich, Aug. 22
Jante Eaddy and Felecie Woodberry of Johnsonville, a son, Jaheim La’shaun Eaddy, Aug. 23
Justin Brown and Nakisheanna McCray of Conway, a daughter, Paris Rose McCray, Aug. 23
Tia Christie and Jordan Hood of Conway, a daughter, Charlotte Theresa Hood, Aug. 23
Justin Pulliam and Amanda Rondinelli of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Hailey Marie Pulliam, Aug. 23
Alex White and Taylor Carroll of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Raegan Alaina White, Aug. 23
Anisa Shadimatova and Sherali Shadimatov of Myrtle Beach, a son, Khamrali Khamraliyev Sheraliyevich, Aug. 24
Travis Jay and Desiree Wheeler of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Zayleigh Pierce Wheeler, Aug. 24
Leanna Serviss of Myrtle Beach, a son, Royal Addison Serviss, Aug. 25
Glendi Jalal and Rodolfo Sanchez Hernandez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Rachel Sanchez Jalal, Aug. 25
Rick and Stacey Vines of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Bristol Sue Vines, Aug. 26
Joshua and Katelyn Hucks of Conway, a daughter, Piper Ann Hucks, Aug. 26
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
