You'll see these types of motorcycles during Bikefest. Hint: they're very pricey

Sport bikes, baggers, cruisers and bobbers.
Those are the names of the flashy, expensive motorcycles rumbling and zooming through the area during Bikefest this weekend.
Of those, the most common bikes on the streets are sport bikes and baggers, according to John Gentile, a sales specialist at Redline Powersports.
Sport bikes
Developed for high speeds and acceleration, sport bikes are lightweight and have high performance engines.
They have higher foot pegs compared to other bikes and feature handlebars with a longer reach, which is a benefit when riding at high speeds in wind.
Baggers
Baggers are big, heavy motorcycles with fiberglass saddlebags.
"A lot of the guys who have been riding sport bikes have been switching over to baggers, which are more of a stretched out, Harley-type of bike," Gentile said.
And then there's the "big wheel baggers." Those are the motorcycles with giant, shiny wheels in the front.
Cruisers
Cruisers offer a low riding position with high handlebars and forward foot pegs, which cause riders to lean back a little.
.
"The cruisers are low torque, something set up to be fast," Gentile said.
Bobbers
A bobber is a type of custom-made bike, which is generally modified by removing all of the excess bodywork so the overall weight of the motorcycle is reduced.
When all of the unnecessary parts are removed, it gives the bike a minimalistic appearance to it.
How much do they cost?
Gentile said the average price of the bikes seen during Bikefest are around $24,000, but not all of the motorcycles are that pricey. Some are priced in the lower thousands.
But those who do decide to splurge end up dropping thousands of dollars in customizations and parts, Gentile added.
"These guys are putting like 50, 60 grand into a motorcycle that they paid 24 grand for," he said. "When they are all said and done, some of these bikes are upwards of $150,000."
Comments