The bikes are cool, but the other vehicles may be attracting more attention

While the Atlantic Beach Bike Festival is known for motorcycles, other vehicles also get a chance to shine.

At night, the boulevard is lit up with big wheels tricked out with lights and floating rims, also known as “spinners.”

Stan Austin of Newberry, South Carolina, brought his 2014 Ford Mustang with 28-inch wheels and Davin floating rims.

This isn’t his first Bikefest and said he comes to celebrate and have good time.

“I don’t have my bike yet,” he said. “Just the car. It’s really for bikes. But the cars come out just to show a little bit more.”

But some people think the cars have more to offer.

“Everybody brings their car down here,” said Eli Oliver of Rock Hill. “It’s not just for the bikes.”

Eli Oliver of Rock Hill stands with his 2013 Camaro with Lamborghani doors and 24-inch wheels on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach for the annual Memorial Day Bikefest on Saturday. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

On Saturday, Oliver brought his 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with 24-inch wheel and Lamborghini doors.

“I think people pay more attention to the cars than the bikes,” he said. “Bikes is just bikes. You can have more features with a car.”

Tony Williams of Carolina Forest is thoughtful enough to place a large screen television in the bed of his truck to play videos for the traffic behind him on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach for the annual Memorial Day Bikefest on Saturday. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Local resident Tony Williams brought his Chevrolet Silverado with blue LED lights wrapped around the break drums of his 32-inch wheels and a rear-facing TV set up in the truck bed.

“I always get compliments,” he said. “They like the lights because there’s something about it brings the truck out. It’s like the color makes the truck look better.”

Williams’ brother Keith Burgess said the television and lights were “for the fans.”

People come from all over the United States,” said Burgess. “And we’re here so we gotta represent for Myrtle Beach. Somebody’s gotta represent for Myrtle Beach, so we’re here to let ‘em know.”