Hartsville duo’s upstart group promoting fun without violence at Bikefest

While Stephanie Davis and Palmer Boston of Hartsville were seen along Ocean Boulevard dancing and laughing with friends, the duo was also attending Atlantic Beach Bikefest to promote their organization, T.R.A.P.
T.R.A.P., or “take real assets personal,” was founded in the hopes that it would promote fun without violence among young people, as well as at events such as Bikefest.
“We’ve been having so many deaths in our community,” Davis said, who lost both her children, one after a car crash and another to a heart attack. “[It’s] in honor of my kids.”
While the group is currently made up of just the two members, Davis hopes to spread the cause by continuing to attend the Atlantic Beach Bikefest, which is often accompanied by crimes, as well as the Harley-Davidson Cruisin’ the Coast annual Spring Rally, which takes place the week before.
“You can have fun and save lives at the same time,” she said.
