For this club, Bikefest provides a fun platform to spread charitable message

Atlantic Beach Bikefest is more than motorcycles driving along Ocean Boulevard.
It’s about traditions, brotherhood and camaraderie.
For the Street Soldiers, a motorcycle club based out of Dublin, Ga., Bikefest is a place where they can connect with other bikers and spread the word about their club, which works with charities back home.
“We come here to have fun and to enjoy the bikers,” club president Jeremy Williams said. “It’s something we look forward to.”
The club has been coming to Bikefest for 11 years, and each year about 15-20 members come to cook out, drink and have a good time.
“It’s the one time of the year we get to come down and enjoy each other,” Williams said.
Typically, the Street Soldiers work with charities in their area to provide for the elderly around the holidays as well as create scholarships for graduating high school students.
Of course, the club has been coming to Myrtle Beach long enough to see changes in terms of rules surrounding Bikefest.
“We adjust to the different rule changes,” Williams said, stating that the changes will not discourage the group from attending the event each year. “I wish it wasn’t as strict as it was.”
Williams said the rules have not stopped any members of the club from coming to enjoy the festivities.
“Everybody’s not here to do bad,” Williams said. “It’s not about trouble. Trouble’s always going to overshadow the good.”
For the younger members of the club who come to the event, the group ensures that they understand that their actions not only represent themselves, but the club as a whole.
“The club is above anything else,” Williams said.
Williams is already looking forward to next year’s Bikefest, and is planning on booking rooms at the Day’s Inn along Ocean Boulevard as soon as possible, which has been nothing but accommodating to the club, according to Williams.
“This is part of our culture,” he said. “We come here to show support.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
