The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival took place Saturday in The Market Common

Bert Morse hands out a sample of his BBQ to an attendee at the Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Genny Espinal, age 10, calls for people to try her cousin, Kenny's Story's BBQ during the Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Judge Beverly Aulerich samples BBQ in the judging tent at the Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in The Market Common. The festival included a BBQ Derby where attendees sampled barbecue from competing teams by purchasing $1 sample tickets. In addition to the food, other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews