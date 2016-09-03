BBQ teams cook through storm Friday, serve up success on sunny Saturday

The 11th annual, two-day Beach, Boogie, BBQ Festival kept smoking along despite the wind and rain from Tropical Storm Hermine that pounded the area Friday night as 17 different competitors cooked.
Friday’s festivities were canceled Thursday, but competitors braved strong winds and heavy downpours at the outdoor festival site, near Grand Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.
Competitors continued cooking through Friday night as the storm that brought in 40 – 55 mph winds and several inches of rain ripped through the area, drenching the ground but not the spirits of most cooks.
“Rain, sleet, snow, or heat, these barbeque teams will come out here and cook,” said Tana Frensley, Kansas City Barbeque Society representative. The KCBS sends reps and judges to the festival who judge and assist the cooks who are contending for more than $8,400 cash in prizes and bragging rights.
The sun was out Saturday, and there was no trace of the storm that ravaged the area and blew in rough cooking conditions for the determined chefs, but Frensley and others there the night before said cooks competed not just against one another, but the storm as well on Friday.
Tree branches dropped down along with heavy rain. One limb crashed through the roof of a rig, grazing a man, who wasn’t hurt or discouraged, and kept on cooking, Frensley said.
One team did pull out the day before, and another left, worried that they couldn’t ride out the storm with what they had, but turned around and came back an hour later, Frensley said.
Frensely has been a part of the festival for about eight or nine years and said she’s pleased with all the support the city of Myrtle Beach and Palmetto Event Productions, has poured into an event that continues to grow.
A spirit of friendly competition wafted through the air, along with the scent of barbeque.
Bert Morse, of B&L Backyard BBQ, was competing in the festival against his brother, Clyde Sargent, of Clyde’s BBQ. The brothers are originally from Vermont and said while conditions were tough they’ve ridden out worse storms.
“We love cooking and we enjoy people,” said Morse who cooks along with his wife Linda.
Morse said he started cooking years ago while in the Navy and is currently a part of the Special Operations Wounded Warriors organization in Myrtle Beach, which is a 501 c 3 charity that hosts a yearly wild boar hunt for those injured in military service.
“It heals these guys. It lets them know they’re a part of something,” said Morse, who also makes barbeque for them.
Morse was serving up pulled pork at Saturday’s contest and offering a special sauce he’s been working on for 30 years to go along with samples that he had run out off by mid afternoon.
Admission and parking to the event was free, and festival goers could purchase $1 samples of barbeque from whichever vendor they were lured to by the scent of their offerings.
Kenny Story, of Papa’s BBQ, had no trouble bringing in hungry crowds. With the smell of his savory pulled pork and the shouts of his young cousins telling people to come over and try the best barbeque in Myrtle Beach.
Sylena Espinal, 12, waved in festival goers along with her 10-year-old sister. Family is a big part of Story’s Murrells Inlet catering company. He grew up cooking with his grandfather and other family and continues the family tradition by keeping his grandfather’s recipe going.
“It’s his (grandfather’s) recipe that we use and that’s what we started with,” said Story as he pointed to a picture of himself as a small child sitting on his grandfather’s knee, which was prominently displayed on his team’s banner.
Story also said he had a tough time cooking Friday as his team struggled to hang on to their tent.
“It was rough. We had one tent collapse on us,” he said but added that his team kept going despite it all and were still enjoying the festival and crowds.
“Where else can you come out and cook in a tropical storm and have all these friends out here that you see and meet,” said Alan McNeill, cook and competitor with Speedway BBQ – a Surfside Beach operation that travels around the NASCAR race circuit, offering up pulled pork, pork ribs, brisket, and chicken, along with Carolina-vinegar sauce as well as a unique cherry bourbon sauce he created.
McNeill uses charcoal and hickory wood over a live fire, and he said it was hard to keep it going as he wind accelerated the fire among other struggles, but McNeill like others there, still boasted a good time and a successful year at the event.
Other entertainment included a car show, cornhole tournament and live music in addition to the barbeque.
