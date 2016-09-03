The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival will take place on Carver Street October 1

Magaline Grant would rather see a tent revival than a jazz festival on Carver Street, she said on Aug. 22, 2016. Grant spent her live on Carver Street and remembers hanging out at some of the neighborhood establishments dancing and listening to music. "But that was before I was saved," she smiles. She's spent much of her life as a minister.
Ella M. Thomas cuts hair and talks about looking forward to celebrating the anniversary of Friendly Barbershop and the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival on Carver Street. Thomas said on Aug. 18, 2016, the festival will bring back memories of when Carver Street was a center for friendship, entertainment and business. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2016, near the shop at 1403 Carver Street.
An empty lot that had once been the site of Charlie's Place faces back toward the Sheraton off 21st Avenue North and Oak Street on Aug. 22, 2016. The legendary Charlie's Place is located beside the closed and boarded Fitzgerald Motel on Carver Street. Carver Street will be the site of the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival scheduled for Oct. 1, 2016.
Steps that were once part of Charlie's Place lead from one spot in an empty lot toward the side of the closed and boarded Fitzgerald Motel on Carver Street on Aug. 22, 2016. Carver Street will be the site of the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival scheduled for Oct. 1, 2016.
An empty lot that had once been the site of Charlie's Place on Aug. 22, 2016. The legendary Charlie's Place is located beside the closed and boarded Fitzgerald Motel on Carver Street. Carver Street will be the site of the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival scheduled for Oct. 1, 2016.
A home sits across the street from the closed and boarded Fitzgerald Motel on Carver Street is located beside an empty lot that was the home to the legendary Charlie's Place on Aug. 22, 2016. Carver Street will be the site of the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival scheduled for Oct. 1, 2016.
The closed and boarded Fitzgerald Motel on Carver Street is located beside an empty lot that was the home to the legendary Charlie's Place on Aug. 22, 2016. Carver Street will be the site of the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival scheduled for Oct. 1, 2016.
The closed and boarded Fitzgerald Motel on Carver Street is located beside an empty lot that was the home to the legendary Charlie's Place on Aug. 22, 2016. Carver Street will be the site of the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival scheduled for Oct. 1, 2016.
