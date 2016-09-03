Hermine moves away after drenching Grand Strand, rip currents hang around

After Tropical Storm Hermine dumped almost a foot of rainfall in some areas along the Grand Strand, flooded roadways and downed trees, the storm moved away, and Horry County officials shifted operating levels back to normal Saturday morning.
“Overnight there were a several issues including trees down (approximately 10 reported in the western parts of the county) and flooding of streets along the coast and some inland,” said Lisa Bourcier, Horry County spokeswoman.
“Roads should be open and passable this morning, although a couple of road washouts were reported in Murrells Inlet area. No structural damage was reported,” she said.
WPDE reported amounts of rainfall totaled to: Surfside Beach – 9.56 inches; Murrells Inlet – 7.56 inches (though more was in some places); Myrtle Beach – 7.11 inches; Pawleys Island – 6.93 inches; Garden City – 6.84 inches; Socastee – 5.67 inches; Conway – 5 inches.
The Horry County Road and Drainage Hotline at 843-381-8000 will be activated until noon Saturday, and residents in unincorporated areas can call to report any drainage issues or damage to roads, Bourcier said.
While the sun is now out over the season’s last big holiday weekend, Horry County Emergency Management officials are encouraging beachgoers to still use caution while swimming in the ocean as strong rip currents could still be an issue.
Though the tropical storm warning for Horry, Georgetown, and surrounding counties has been lifted, marine advisories are still in place as weather officials warn of a high risk for strong rip currents and a small craft advisory.
Some residual flooding issues still exist in affected areas, and the S.C. Department of Transportation said Holmestown Road from U.S. 17 to Blue Jay Drive, as well as a portion of S.C. 31 near U.S. 501, officials said.
There are also river flood warnings in effect for the northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw, Lumber River near Lumberton, Great Pee Dee River at Pee Dee, Black Creek at Quinby and Black River at Kingstree, according to weather authorities.
The Waccamaw River near Conway is projected to creep toward minor flood stage, which is 11 feet, when it will likely crest at 10.8 feet on Sunday, Micheal Caropolo, meteorologist with National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said
Strong wind gusts may still lash the Grand Strand as gusts are projected to be 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 in the afternoon, but winds could blow as forceful as 41 mph. There is also a 30 percent chance of precipitation Saturday, weather authorities said.
Tropical Storm Hermine is now making its trek up the coast, according to weather officials.
“Hermine will continue to track to the northeast away from the region this morning. The threat for heavy rain, strong winds, and tornadoes has diminished greatly,” said Caropolo in a 2 a.m. briefing Saturday.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
