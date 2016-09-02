David Stebbins prepares Nina Cahill's "Carolina Crumble" at the Coastal Uncorked "Chocolate Under The Moon," a chocolate and moonshine mixology event held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Friday night. The event is part of the Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association's 6th Annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine, and Spirits Festival. All of the other events at this year's festival including "Brews on the Beach," from 4pm-7pm Saturday, and "The Grand Wine Tasting" from 1pm-5pm Sunday, will take place in the lot near Pavilion Park Central at Broadway at the Beach.
A patron dances to the band during Coastal Uncorked's "Chocolate Under The Moon," a chocolate and moonshine mixology event held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Friday night. The event is part of the Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association's 6th Annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine, and Spirits Festival. All of the other events at this year's festival including "Brews on the Beach," from 4pm-7pm Saturday, and "The Grand Wine Tasting" from 1pm-5pm Sunday, will take place in the lot near Pavilion Park Central at Broadway at the Beach.
Coastal Uncorked "Chocolate Under The Moon," a chocolate and moonshine mixology event was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Friday night due Tropical Storm Hermine. The event is part of the Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association's 6th Annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine, and Spirits Festival. All of the other events at this yearâ€™s festival including "Brews on the Beach," from 4pm-7pm Saturday, and "The Grand Wine Tasting" from 1pm-5pm Sunday, will take place in the lot near Pavilion Park Central at Broadway at the Beach.
The Paul Grimshaw Band plays during Coastal Uncorked's "Chocolate Under The Moon," a chocolate and moonshine mixology event was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Friday night due Tropical Storm Hermine. The event is part of the Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association's 6th Annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine, and Spirits Festival. All of the other events at this year's festival including "Brews on the Beach," from 4pm-7pm Saturday, and "The Grand Wine Tasting" from 1pm-5pm Sunday, will take place in the lot near Pavilion Park Central at Broadway at the Beach.
