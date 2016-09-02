Tropical Storm Hermine hit the Grand Strand Friday

Sections of Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach are closed due to flooding on Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2016. The Grand Strand began feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Hermine on Friday afternoon with heavy rains, winds, and localized flooding.
Cherry Grove surfer Logan Greene takes advantage of the high surf caused by Tropical Storm Hermine near the Cherry Grove pier on Friday. The Grand Strand began feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Hermine on Friday afternoon with heavy rains, winds, and localized flooding.
Matt Risenhoover of Cleveland, TN continues fishing off the Cherry Grove pier despite heavy rains and winds brought on by Tropical Storm Hermine. The Grand Strand began feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Hermine on Friday afternoon with heavy rains, winds, and localized flooding.
Surfers in Cherry Grove block flying sand with their boards after surfing in rough conditions. The Grand Strand began feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Hermine on Friday afternoon with heavy rains, winds, and localized flooding.
Steve Burek tries to mop out the rainwater in The Bar off Atlantic Avenue in Garden City Beach as Tropical Storm Hermine goes up the east coast on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Saturday is expected to be rain-free and warm.
Wind and sand pelt beach goers in Pawleys Island as Tropical Storm Hermine goes up the east coast on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Saturday is expected to be rain-free and warm.
Atlantic Avenue in Garden City Beach floods from rain as Tropical Storm Hermine goes up the east coast on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Saturday is expected to be rain-free and warm.
Chris Thomas wears trash bag boots as she helps clean out the rainwater in The Bar off Atlantic Avenue in Garden City Beach as Tropical Storm Hermine goes up the east coast on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Saturday is expected to be rain-free and warm.
