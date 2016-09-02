Hermine: Missing surfer in Garden City, power outages, road closures

Rescue workers are searching for a missing surfer in Garden City near 1690 N. Waccamaw Drive and Woodland Drive, according to Capt. Rodney Jewett at the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department.
The call came in at 5 p.m., and rescue workers from the Surfside Fire Department are also assisting in the search.
Across the Grand Strand area, blinding rain from Tropical Storm Hermine has flooded numerous roadways while wind gusts have knocked out power in several areas throughout Horry County.
Horry County remains under a tropical storm warning, flash flood advisories and a tornado watch. The storm is expected to extend through the evening hours and clear out by Saturday morning.
The Sun News will be keeping track of those and other emergency reports throughout the storm, so check back often for the latest reports.
Fire and Rescue reports:
▪ Rescue workers are searching for a missing surfer in the Garden City area.
Power Outages:
More than 44,000 customers are without power statewide. Locally, Santee Cooper reports more than 900 customers are without power along Highway 17 on Waverly Road north of Georgetown. That outage is expected to fixed by 10:15.
In Myrtle Beach, 190 customers are without power, 731 in North Myrtle Beach, 46 in Conway and 15 along the South Strand.
Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting three outages near Conway with 94 customers affected.
Roads Impacted:
With high tides expected at 9 p.m., expect coastal flooding.
▪ Horry County reports that water is crossing McDowell Shortcut, Tournament Boulevard, and Bay Road, while standing water is impeding traffic along Bellgrove, North Dogwood Drive, and Rainbow Plantation in Cimerron.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports:
▪ 4298 U.S. 17 Business in Georgetown County
▪ U.S. 17 and Holmestown Road
▪ U.S. 17 and Farrow Parkway
Myrtle Beach Police reports:
▪ Avoid 36th Avenue North between Oak Street and Kings Hwy - police have units on scene with high water.
▪ Oak Street in the area of the Post Office
▪ Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway
▪ Porcher Avenue in the area of 75th Avenue North
▪ Greens Boulevard in the area of Willow Run
▪ U.S. 501 and Balsam St.
▪ Several roads in Seagate Village
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue reports:
▪ Traffic Lights at 46th Ave South and Highway 17 are not functioning. Flashing only. Use caution at intersection.
▪ 13th Ave South to 14th Ave South on Perrin Drive is closed due to low hanging power lines. Roadway is blocked.
▪ 600 Block of 22nd Ave North closed due to tree down with power lines in roadway. Santee Cooper has been notified.
▪ U.S. 17 NB outside lane (closest to sidewalk) from Windy Hill Rd to 33rd Avenue South flooded
▪ Hwy 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway)- Watch for standing water in lanes and drive with caution. Multiple crashes reported along S.C. 31 Friday afternoon.
▪ Outside Lane (closest to sidewalk) of U.S. 17 between 9th Avenue South and Possum Trot Rd flooded both directions.
▪ South Ocean Blvd from 11th Ave South- 14th Ave South is closed all directions.
Comments