Multiple roadways flooded in Horry, Georgetown Counties

Multiple agencies, including the South Carolina Highway Patrol, are reporting numerous roadways are flooded as Tropical Storm Hermine continues to dump heavy downpours on the area. Below is a list of roadways and areas impacted by the storm as of 4 p.m. Friday:
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports:
▪ 4298 U.S. 17 Business in Georgetown County
▪ U.S. 17 and Holmestown Road
▪ U.S. 17 and Farrow Parkway
Myrtle Beach Police reports roadways to avoid now are:
▪ Avoid 36th Avenue North between Oak Street and Kings Hwy - police have units on scene with high water.
▪ Oak Street in the area of the Post Office
▪ Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway
▪ Porcher Avenue in the area of 75th Avenue North
▪ Greens Boulevard in the area of Willow Run
▪ U.S. 501 and Balsam St.
▪ Several roads in Seagate Village
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue reports:
▪ 600 Block of 22nd Ave North closed due to tree down with power lines in roadway. Santee Cooper has been notified.
▪ ▪ U.S. 17 NB outside lane (closest to sidewalk) from Windy Hill Rd to 33rd Avenue South flooded
▪ Hwy 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway)- Watch for standing water in lanes and drive with caution. Multiple crashes reported along S.C. 31 Friday afternoon.
▪ Outside Lane (closest to sidewalk) of U.S. 17 between 9th Avenue South and Possum Trot Rd flooded both directions.
▪ South Ocean Blvd from 11th Ave South- 14th Ave South is closed all directions.
Horry County officials encourage drivers to stay safe:
Turn Around, Don’t Drown
▪ Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and fast-moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
▪ Drive only when necessary. Roads may have weakened and can collapse under the weight of a car.
Other tips for motorist from Horry County officials include:
▪ First and foremost: slow down! It takes longer to stop or adjust in wet weather.
▪ Stay toward the middle lanes - water tends to pool in the outside lanes.
▪ Maintain proper following distance (3 Second Rule). This needs to be increased in wet weather.
▪ Drive in the tracks of a car ahead of you.
▪ Don't follow large trucks or busses too closely. The spray created by their large tires reduces your vision. Take care when passing them as well; if you must pass, do so quickly and safely.
▪ Be more alert when driving in wet or slippery conditions. Watch out for brake lights in front of you.
Coastal residents and property owners are encouraged to begin securing outdoor furniture, garbage cans, etc. as winds will start increasing throughout the day, officials said.
