Tornado watch extended as flooding and wind gusts from Hermine

A tornado watch has been extended to midnight by the National Weather Service for Horry County as Tropical Storm Hermine continues to dump precipitation on the area.
A tornado warning in the same area just expired. WPDE’s Ed Piotrowski reported that a rotation had been recorded moving from the area of Star Bluff Crossroads to Longs and Highway 9, but no touchdown was ever sighted.
Some areas on the south strand have already received over eight inches of rain. Saturated earth is leading to increased flooding, according to the National Weather Service’s afternoon briefing on Tropical Storm Hermine.
Up to seven inches of rain were expected, with the possibility of more in some areas. Horry County remains under a flash flood watch until 4:15 p.m. and forecasters said that heavy rain would continue well into the overnight hours. Rain was expected to clear up Saturday morning as the final band of severe rain, hovering near McClellanville in the mid-afternoon, moves north to Horry County. An elevated risk of rip currents, however, will continue into Saturday.
“There’s still a good chance of rain until midnight or so, and then it’s probably gonna get lighter after that,” weather service forecaster Reid Hawkins said.
Wind gusts were expected to reach as high as 45 miles per hour inland and 55 miles per hour along the coast, according to the briefing. Hawkins said strong winds were expected to persist until 2 or 3 a.m. Saturday. A gust of 47 miles per hour had been recorded earlier Friday afternoon at Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach.
A tornado watch also remained in effect, with a “slight risk” of tornadoes possible from Florence to the coast, the weather service reported.
