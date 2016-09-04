Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Sept. 5

Labor Day weekend celebrated Monday
Local, state and federal offices, as well as schools, will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Local Heroes event marking Sept. 11 anniversary planned for Sunday
The 15th annual “Local Heroes’ Benefit” – “A Day to Honor America’s Heroes,” in remembrance of terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and benefiting local police, firefighters and first responders is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday until closing, with various bands, at Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, in Marsh Walk.
Free admission, and all-day buffet for donation. For more information, call 843-651-0664 or log on to www.deaddogsaloon.com.
Also, fifth annual Local Heroes’ Benefit Golf Tournament – benefiting Horry/Georgetown Counties’ Fire & Life Safety Expo, and Georgetown Sheriff’s Office “Shop with Santa” program – 9 a.m. Saturday at Blackmoor Golf Club, 6100 Longwood Drive, Murrells Inlet, with after-party nearby at The Claw House, 4097 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $100 per player – details at 843-902-7216 or 843-997-9450.
Pick up Tuesday’s The Sun News for a complete list of local Sept. 11 events.
Skyhoundz hit the air Saturday
The annual Skyhoundz Canine Disc Local Championships, covering dogs’ distance and accuracy, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Surfside Beach’s Martin Field, at Dogwood Drive South and Sixth Avenue South.
It is free for dogs to compete, and for spectators. For more information, call 770-751-3882, or log on to www.skyhoundz.com, or email customerservice@skyhoundz.com, and reach town at 843-650-9548 or www.surfsidebeach.org.
United Way Day of Caring kicks off Friday
The United Way of Horry County will start its annual fundraising campaign on Sept. 9, when Day of Caring volunteers will paint, clean and do other sprucing up at several United Way partners such as the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Conway. The goal is $1.325 million, an increase from last year’s successful campaign.
To sign up, log on to www.tinyurl.com/unitedwayhc.
