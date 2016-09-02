Driver of car submerged in pond found safe at hotel

A vehicle veered off the roadway and plunged into a retention pond off of U.S. 17 Friday.
The vehicle has been pulled from the pond near the exit for International Drive, and a sign for the exit has been knocked off the side of the roadway. Traffic was backed up on the southbound lanes as crews removed the car from the waterway.
Emergency responders found the driver unharmed at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Police said they were unsure what charges, if any, he will face.
As rain pounded down in the run-up to Tropical Storm Hermine’s approach, Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach police said he was planning to send out another group of divers to search for the driver.
