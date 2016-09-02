Hermine’s approach brings flight delays, bus cancellations

Horry County is seeing steady rain Friday morning as Tropical Storm Hermine works its way through Georgia.
Water was beginning to collect on roadways as areas near Conway saw ponding and water in intersections. Storm outflow at the beach was already heavy, and local resident Billy Owens posted a video of water surging over a walkway at 76th Avenue North.
Coast RTA suspended its 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Express 7 runs from Conway to Myrtle Beach, in addition to shortening its Entertainment Shuttle Service, which will stop at 6 p.m.
At Myrtle Beach International Airport, arriving flights remained largely unaffected as several departures, including morning planes to Philadelphia and Newark, had been delayed but not canceled.
“We’re just encouraging people, as always, to check their airline’s website,” airport spokesman Kirk Lovell said.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for further updates.
