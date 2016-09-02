Hermine slams Florida, tracks toward Myrtle Beach; tornado watch in effect

Hermine came ashore overnight and downgraded in strength as the storm forged onward.
Hurricane Hermine hit the Florida Panhandle near Saint Marks, Fla. around 2 a.m. with a force of 80 mph winds then downgraded to a tropical storm and begin its trek toward the Grand Strand. At about 5 a.m. Friday it was near Valdosta, Ga., according to weather officials.
Hermine’s path hasn’t changed and swaths of rain from the storm have started to impact our area, according to a 6:30 a.m. update Friday from Reid Hawkins, science officer with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Both Horry and Georgetown counties in South Carolina and Brunswick County in North Carolina were under tornado watches until 4 p.m. Friday.
Winds are predicted to increase from the south in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties just after noon Friday and lash northward into southeast North Carolina by late afternoon, Hawkins said.
Horry, Georgetown and surrounding areas remain under a tropical storm warning, according to weather officials.
The storm is still projected to make its way to the Eastern Carolinas late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, bringing with it periods of heavy rainfall and wind gusts from 45 – 55 mph, weather authorities said.
Potential dangers include flooding, downed trees and limbs, minor structural damage, along with scattered power outages.
About 4 – 7 inches of rainfall could be dumped on some areas and a flash flood warning continues.
More updates are anticipated from the NWS, so please check back for updates. View list of schools, events impacted by storm.
County and state emergency managers have stepped up their operating condition level to 4 on Thursday; however, the emergency operation center has not been activated in Horry County on Thursday afternoon.
Horry County Emergency Management will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Hermine throughout the weekend and keep the public aware of any changes in the forecast, said county spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier.
“Citizens should stay tuned to local media for updates. It is also a good time to review family hurricane plans, including items that may be needed such as water, batteries, flashlights, etch. Additional hurricane information can be found on Horry County’s official website at http://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/EmergencyManagement,” according to Bourcier.
Santee Cooper is making preparations to respond to any power difficulties the storm brings to the utility’s customers, said spokeswoman Nicole Aiello.
Transmission and distribution crews are stocking and fueling line trucks and other fleet vehicles in advance of the storm. Utility personnel are monitoring developments and planning staffing to have crews positioned for quick response based on the projected storm path.
Power outages for Santee Cooper can be reported by calling 888-769-7688.
Driver Safety Tips from Horry County Officials:
-First and foremost: slow down. It takes longer to stop or adjust in wet weather.
- Stay toward the middle lanes - water tends to pool in the outside lanes.
- Maintain proper following distance (3 Second Rule). This needs to be increased in wet weather.
- Drive in the tracks of a car ahead of you.
- Don't follow large trucks or busses too closely. The spray created by their large tires reduces your vision. Take care when passing them as well; if you must pass, do so quickly and safely.
- Be more alert when driving in wet or slippery conditions. Watch out for brake lights in front of you.
Comments