Fmr. treasurer claims local foundation has not proved non-profit status

The former treasurer accused of stealing $100,000 from the Myrtle Beach Educational Foundation has denied she stole the money, and alleged the foundation she worked with has not provided proof that the foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.
She also filed a counterclaim for dereliction of duty and defamation of character that foundation attorney William Monckton said he planned to fight in court.
I will not be making any comments outside the legal process. Former treasurer Barbara Thomas
Barbara Thomas, the former treasurer, would not answer questions and issued the following statement: “I will not be making any comments outside the legal process. You may consult public records for available information regarding the case.”
Katie Belissary, foundation president, would not comment and referred all questions to Monckton.
IRS compliance
According Monckton, the foundation’s operations, which began in 1999, included fund-raising from the local community in order to give grants to local schools.
“My understanding is whatever the school would request, the principal would bring it to the board and and it would be approved or disapproved,” he said.
Retired Myrtle Beach Primary Principal June Moorhead confirmed that principals would ask for grants from the foundation.
“The principals were like adjunct members,” she said. “We really weren’t voting members so we weren’t always privy to the information.”
I will tell you that Miss Thomas also served as secretary and treasurer and has all the documents. Attorney William Monckton
In Thomas’ response, she alleged the organization raised $138,000 between 1999 and 2015, and that they paid out $134,000 in grants.
But Belissary previously said the group would raise money from the community, and then place the money in a bank account. She said grants given out to the schools were taken from interest generated from the more than $100,000 the group had stored in the bank, and that they never gave out more than a “few hundred” dollars in each grant.
An organization is not allowed to tell the public that they have IRS section 501(c)3 status if it hasn’t received that designation, said Jaclyn Cherry, a University of South Carolina law professor who specialized in nonprofits.
“If you are not a 501(c)3, you cannot raise tax-deductible gifts,” said Cherry, who spoke generally and does not have a direct tie to this case. “The IRS has an interest in protecting the public, as does the state where the organization is operating and each can pursue the organization separately.”
My understanding is whatever the school would request, the principal would bring it to the board and and it would be approved or disapproved. Attorney William Monckton
According to the foundation’s complaint, the “Myrtle Beach Educational Foundation, Inc.” lost its 501(c)3 status in 2006 but has continued to operate in Horry County.
Thomas alleged in her response that the foundation has not provided proof of its formation as a 501(c)3 organization, and asked that the foundation provide to the court its bylaws, IRS Determination Letter 1045 and IRS Form 1024.
But according the the IRS, Form 1023 is used for applications for tax exemptions under 501(c)3. Form 1024 is used to apply for other types of recognition of exempt status, but not 501(c)3.
Monckton said in an email that he did not have the IRS filings with him, but that the IRS had confirmed the organization was a 501(c)3 “at one time.”
In her response to the complaint, Thomas noted that the foundation had not provided proof of the missing money. She asked that the organization provide its official meeting minutes for a more accurate account of the foundation’s funds, even though she alleged in her response that the board did not keep a good record official meeting minutes.
Monckton said that he had the minutes from some of the most recent meetings, and that Thomas was in charge of the minutes.
“I will tell you that Miss Thomas also served as secretary and treasurer and has all the documents,” said Monckton. “We’ve reach out so many times and she’s stonewalled us every time. We’re pursuing all legal options against Miss Thomas.”
State compliance
South Carolina law requires that any organization raising money for charity register with the secretary of state’s office.
By law, organizations registering in the state must include a list of names and addresses of all the organization’s board members, as well as file an annual financial report.
If individuals feel they’ve been wronged because they’ve donated money to an unregistered organization, that can contact the secretary of state’s office and/or the attorney general’s office. Jaclyn Cherry, University of South Carolina law professor
According to South Carolina Code of Law Section 33-56-60, the financial report must include: (1) specific and itemized support and revenue statements disclosing direct public support from solicitation, indirect public support, government grants, program service revenue, and other revenue. The report must disclose the amount of direct public support received from direct mail solicitation, telephone solicitation, commercial co-venturers, door-to-door solicitations, telethons, and all other itemized sources.
But the state has no record of the foundation ever registering with them.
The secretary of state’s office could issue fines or pursue criminal penalties for noncompliance, said Cherry.
“If individuals feel they’ve been wronged because they’ve donated money to an unregistered organization, that can contact the secretary of state’s office and/or the attorney general’s office,” Cherry said.
Fiduciary duty
Thomas was in charge of filing tax returns with the IRS and registering its financial reports with the state, said Belissary.
“She was the treasurer from the beginning,” Belissary said in a previous interview. “We all assumed she was filing them.”
The board of organizations are responsible for ensuring that proper filings have occurred, including their incorporating documents, tax-exempt filings, 501(c)3 filings and IRS form 990 filings, said Cherry.
“If an organization never filed and never received its 501(c)3 tax exempt status but held itself out as such, the board is very possibly liable,” she said. “While it may be the president’s and treasurer’s duty to inform the board that these filings have occurred, it is the board’s duty to follow up and ensure that this is the case.”
As you know, they were unaware of Miss Thomas’ activities and she continued to represent to the board as an officer that they were complient. Attorney William Monckton
Cherry said that it’s a board member’s responsibility to become familiar with an organization’s bylaws and incorporating documents.
“It is not an excuse to claim ignorance,” she said. “The fiduciary duty of care, duty of loyalty and duty of obedience apply to all board members. They must ensure that the organization is operating in accordance with its mission.”
Monckton said he wasn’t concerned about the board’s liability.
“As you know, they were unaware of Miss Thomas’ activities and she continued to represent to the board as an officer that they were complient,” he said in an email.
Former members of the organization have included past president Sally Kee, who did not respond to a request for comment, Thomas and Belissary.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments