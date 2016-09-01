Tropical Storm Hermine, king tides, a double-whammy for Myrtle Beach

Hermine is expected to strike the coast of Florida Thursday night as a Category 1 hurricane, but is predicted to be at tropical storm force levels when it blows across the Myrtle Beach area Friday afternoon.
The 3 p.m. update from the National Weather Service says tropical storm warnings remain in effect for the Grand Strand and all of Horry County, as well as Georgetown, Florence, Marion and Willamsburg Counties in Northeast S.C.
While the brunt of the storm is expected to be felt mid to late Friday afternoon with the worst conditions occurring Friday night, the weather is expected to be clear by Saturday morning with winds diminishing during the afternoon.
County and state emergency managers have stepped up their operating condition level to 4, however the emergency operation center has not been activated in Horry County.
Flash flood watches remain in effect, with 4 to 7 inches of rain expected in areas along the Grand Strand, Horry County and Pee Dee Region.
A full moon Friday prompting king tides means flooded roads in low-lying coastal areas and rainfall is expected to overwhelm drainage systems in some areas, said Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service.
Horry County officials warn that roads in the Cherry Grove and Garden City Beach are susceptible to flooding Friday evening during the 9 p.m. high tide.
Wind gusts are expected to peak with 50 to 55 mph gusts between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Georgetown County then “a couple hours” after that for Horry County, Pfaff said.
“The path of Hermine continues to be across coastal Carolinas,” the National Weather Service said. “The wind field is expected to expand as the storm moves through with gusty winds likely to affect a large portion of northeast S.C. and southeast N.C.”
If the storm continues to move farther inland, the track of potential tornadoes will also push further inland. There is also a risk for higher gusts of wind in squalls through Friday night.
The real danger of this storm is from flash flooding that is expected after dark, when visibility is limited and drivers run the risk of driving across washed out roads, Pfaff said.
Several hours of very heavy rain and tropical storm force winds are expected, and isolated tornadoes could form with only little or no warning, Pfaff said.
Although severe thunderstorms are not expected with this system, Pfaff said Horry County could expect to see lightening associated with the storm.
Rough surf can be expected beginning early Friday and continuing through Saturday, and a high risk for rip currents continues across the Grand Strand area through Saturday.
County residents are advised to prepare for dangerous winds including minor structural damage, large limbs and trees downed, and scattered power outages.
Horry County Emergency Management will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Hermine throughout the weekend and keep the public aware of any changes in the forecast, said county spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier.
One or two feet of ocean run up is possible, but the National Weather Service is predicting a minor surge with this storm.
Santee Cooper is making preparations to respond to any power difficulties the storm brings to the utility’s customers, said spokeswoman Nicole Aiello.
Transmission and distribution crews are stocking and fueling line trucks and other fleet vehicles in advance of the storm. Utility personnel are monitoring developments and planning staffing to have crews positioned for quick response based on the projected storm path.
Power outages for Santee Cooper can be reported by calling 888-769-7688.
