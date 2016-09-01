Schools and activities impacted by Tropical Storm Hermine

As Tropical Storm Hermine approaches the Grand Strand, schools and other operations are considering whether to close or limit activities.
Coastal Carolina University will operate according to the established daytime schedule on Friday, however classes after 5 p.m. are canceled.
Georgetown County School District will operate on a half-day schedule for students and all employees on Friday.
Horry County has not announced any changes in school schedules, but officials watching as weather conditions develop.
Some planned Labor Day weekend activities are also affected, including the postponement of the Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival, which will get underway Saturday instead of Friday evening.
The North Myrtle Beach Farmers Market on Friday has also been canceled.
Football teams have adjusted their play schedule, moving games up to Thursday night including the following matchups:
Andrews-Georgetown; Carolina Forest-St. James; and Carvers Bay-Waccamaw kick-off at 6:30 p.m.
A pair of games were moved to a 7 p.m. start time, as North Myrtle Beach will welcome West Brunswick to Little River, along with Aynor paying a visit to Green Sea Floyds.
Conway’s matchup with Wilson, and Loris’ journey to Tabor City, N.C., to take on South Columbus will both kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
The lone game originally scheduled for Thursday night – Myrtle Beach and West Florence – will remain at its previously scheduled 7:30 p.m. start time.
