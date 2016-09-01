Myrtle Beach police searching for missing woman

Myrtle Beach police are asking anyone with information on a missing 20-year-old woman to come forward.
Ashley Lancaster was last seen on Aug. 26 when she left the Oxford House in Myrtle Beach on her bicycle, according to a Myrtle Beach police report. Her father told police she doesn’t have a cellphone with her, authorities said.
Lancaster has blonde hair, green eyes, is 5’6 tall, and weighs 120 pounds, police said. She also has a tattoo on her upper, right chest area that says “Think Positively,” authorities said.
Anyone with information can call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
