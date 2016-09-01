BBQ teams will cook through Tropical Storm Hermine

Friday’s festivities for the Beach, Boogie and BBQ Festival have been canceled, but teams of chefs will still be cooking throughout the night.
Friday’s events were canceled because of Tropical Storm Hermine, which is expected to affect Horry County with heavy wind and rains Friday night. Event organizer Amie Lee said that all of Saturday’s events, including the live entertainment and corn hole competition, will still take place.
However, the wing tasting on Saturday is canceled because cook teams will not have enough time to prepare wings with the adjusted Friday schedule. The teams will still cook on Friday night, however.
“The teams that are coming, they are professional teams that do this throughout the southeast, and their setup can definitely withstand the weather that we’re going to see,” Lee said.
Only one team of cooks has dropped out of the event, she said.
“They had to drop out just because of not having the setup for the wind and the rain,” Lee said.
BBQ teams will begin slow-cooking around 8 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s events run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Horry Georgetown Technical College, 950 Crabtree Lane.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
Comments