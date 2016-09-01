New jobs coming in Myrtle Beach area company expansion

New jobs are coming to the Myrtle Beach area.
Banton Media, an existing marketing and advertising business in Myrtle Beach, announced plans to extend their operations to include 30 new employees.
The company plans to lease office space at the Compass Center off S.C. 707, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation.
The company plans to hire graphic design specialist, internet engineers, marketing specialists, and sales professionals.
“I am thrilled to see such quick growth with my company. We are blessed with an amazing team, and large group of loyal clients. We all hope and pray this new venture will create more jobs, inspire us to be more creative, and add more valued clients to our Banton Media Family,” said Banton Media Owner & CEO, Brandie Turner in the release.
The company is an award-winning marketing and advertising company that works with both local and national companies to increase and improve their marketing and interest presence, and boasts clients such as, Papa John’s, Palmetto Chevy, Smokin Hot Grill & BBQ, Conway Downtown Alive, Turner’s Hydrographics, and the Murrell’s Inlet Marsh Walk, according to the release.
Job seekers looking to apply can visit the company’s careers page online or visit S.C. Works, officials said.
“Having existing businesses expand is proof of the great business environment we have in Horry County. I am thrilled to have Banton Media expand their operations and hire more local residents,” said Horry County Council Chairman, Mark Lazarus in the release.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments