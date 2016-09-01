Charlie Graingers brings year-round taste of summer to Myrtle Beach

Charlie Graingers opened its first location in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with the official Grand Opening kicking off Labor Day weekend.
“We didn’t announce it but the doors are open,” said owner Brian Griffiths. Griffiths and his wife Nettie wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to practice running the restaurant before it became too busy after the grand opening.
Charlie Graingers specializes in hot dogs, sandwiches, and, of course, barbeque, keeping the taste of summer alive, even as it comes to an end.
The restaurant even offers some cold weather foods that will keep those summer days in mind.
Brian Griffiths said that with the “cooler weather we will be offering white bean and brisket soup, brisket baked beans and turkey gumbo to warm things up.”
Founded in Wilmington, N.C., in 1939, Charlie Graingers sought to serve fine food “with a smile in a Classic Americana atmosphere,” as well as expanding the “values of a classic Southern restaurant to the rest of the Country.”
Charlie Graingers seeks to fulfill these values by never freezing their hot dogs.
“No fillers, or nitrates, or anything like that. They’re good hot dogs,” said Nettie Griffiths.
Even the toppings are kept fresh.
“All the toppings, we make them in house, the coleslaw, the chili, palmetto cheese, we make it in house, so it’s fresh,” said Brian Griffiths.
In fact, it was these tasty treats that inspired the owners to open their own franchise.
“The food is phenomenal,” said Nettie Griffiths. “The turkey salad’s really good ... It’s got a little kick at the end of it, and it’s just really good.”
For those wanting to attend, the official opening is Sept. 3. The event will have a radio station giving away prizes, as well as the opportunity to purchase hot dogs for $1.
As Charlie Graingers and Nettie Griffiths like to say, “prepare to crave.”
