Grand Strand, Horry County, under Tropical Storm Hermine watch

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for the Myrtle Beach area and inland Horry County, with Hermine now expected to peak late Friday.
Flash flood watches have also been issued with as much as 7 to 10 inches of rain expected along the Grand Strand and parts of Horry County.
A full moon Friday prompting king tides, just when the storm hits its peak, means flooded roads in low-lying coastal areas, said Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service.
Horry County officials warn that roads in the Cherry Grove and Garden City Beach could become an issue Friday evening as high tide will be at 9 p.m.
Wind gusts are expected to peak between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Georgetown County, “a couple hours” after that for Horry County, Pfaff said.
The real danger from the storm is that flash flooding is expected after dark, when visibility is limited and drivers run the risk of driving across washed out roads, Pfaff said.
If the storm continues to track farther inland, the track of potential tornadoes will also track further inland. There is also a risk for higher gusts of wind in squalls through Friday night.
Although severe thunderstorms are not expected with this system, Pfaff said Horry County could see lightening.
Several hours of very heavy rain and tropical storm force winds are expected. There is a slight risk of for severe weather and isolated tornadoes inland with little warning.
Rough surf can be expected beginning early Friday and continuing through Saturday, and a high risk for rip currents continues across the Grand Strand area through Saturday.
County residents are advised to prepare for dangerous winds with possible roof and tree damage, and there is also the potential for power outages.
One or two feet of ocean run up is possible, but the National Weather Service is predicting a minor surge with this storm.
Santee Cooper is making preparations to respond to any power difficulties the storm brings to the utility’s customers, said spokeswoman Nicole Aiello.
Transmission and distribution crews are stocking and fueling line trucks and other fleet vehicles in advance of the storm. Utility personnel are monitoring developments and planning staffing to have crews positioned for quick response based on the projected storm path.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
