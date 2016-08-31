Beach goers enjoy the day before Tropical Storm Hermine hits

Enjoying the day in Garden City Beach, Hannah, Jules and Parks Coker ride the waves as Tropical Storm Hermine gathers up south of us on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. The National Weather Service forecast calls for five to 10 inches of rain and strong winds Thursday and Friday.
The ocean barely has waves and the breeze is light in Garden City Beach as Tropical Storm Hermine gathers up south of us on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. The National Weather Service forecast calls for five to 10 inches of rain and strong winds Thursday and Friday.
Carly looks toward Kirk Meeks as they walk in Garden City Beach while Tropical Storm Hermine gathers up south of us on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. The National Weather Service forecast calls for five to 10 inches of rain and strong winds Thursday and Friday.
The ocean barely has waves in Garden City Beach as Tropical Storm Hermine gathers up south of us on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. The National Weather Service forecast calls for five to 10 inches of rain and strong winds Thursday and Friday.
