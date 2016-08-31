CCU students arrested in alleged strong-arm robbery

On Tuesday three Coastal Carolina University (CCU) students were arrested in connection to an alleged strong-arm robbery which occurred early Saturday morning.
Brandon Sutton, 18, of Conway, La’Darrius Holloway, 17, of Andrews, and Shanton Ferguson, 18, of Conway have been taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
An incident report provided by CCU Public Safety stated that the victim of the robbery received transportation from several unknown black males from the College Park area.
When asked for payment the victim only had $20, and needed to make change in order to pay the driver $5. The group stopped at the Circle K gas station at S.C. 544 and Founders Drive, according to the report.
The victim then reentered the vehicle and continued to the destination. As the victim exited the vehicle a second time he was assaulted by the men, according to the report.
Police say after an altercation ensued the victim’s wallet and other items were stolen.
Police were able to locate the stolen items.
