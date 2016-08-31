Renovations, asbestos abatement begin at Grand Strand school

Renovations began Wednesday at North Myrtle Beach High School, but officials are staying close-lipped about exactly what renovations are happening on the first day.
“I’m not going to comment on that right now,” executive director of facilities Mark Wolfe said during a Tuesday night meeting with parents. “We’re still working on some other issues.”
The renovations will be done in phases over about 18 months, said Wolfe.
“Some of the preparatory work happened over the summer,” he said. “As you would imagine, in a renovation of this size, in a building that is this size, it’s more advantageous to break it up into phases and we have to make sure this school stays operational. We can’t just do it all at one time.”
The budget for the renovations is set at $21 million, but the itemized project ledger with all the renovations has not been finalized yet.
Part of the renovations will include the removal of asbestos, which school officials said is non-airborne and won’t pose a threat to students.
The school was built in 1976, and Joe Burch, coordinator of planning, said the asbestos was found scattered throughout the initial school building, but not in parts of the school that were added on later.
“There’s a few rooms with some (asbestos) in the floor tiles, there is some in the duct work in the HVAC systems above ceilings and I think there was some in exterior caulk,” he said.
The removal will be done at night when students aren’t at school and air monitors will be used as a precaution.
As each phase of renovations begin, the asbestos will be removed before any other work is done, said Burch.
The company in charge of removing the asbestos is Action Abatement out of Moncks Corner. The company is in good standing with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office.
