Churches learn about active shooters, crime in safety class

Last August, when the nation was still reeling in the aftermath of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting that left nine people dead, Charleston County’s Sheriff Office was looking for some help.
They ended up calling Training Force USA, a company that specializes in providing classes for law enforcement, asking for a training on how to keep places of worship safe. They ended up finding Tom Gillan.
“I had already developed this class years ago, and I had only taught it twice, because nothing ever happened,” Gillan said. “After the church shooting, everybody wanted it.”
Gillan’s course on safety in worship spaces has now been taught several times in South Carolina and elsewhere. His most recent sessions spanned two days at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach this week. Participants could attend a class for $125.
On Tuesday, Gillan focused specifically on active shooters, discussing violence, mental health, and how to deal with someone disruptive.
“When you’re dealing with a disruptive person or a drunk person comes in your service, you gotta really treat them with respect, and listen, and watch. That’s the safest thing,” he said.
Among the methods that the class learned for dealing with an actual active shooter was the Department of Homeland Security’s “Run, Hide, Fight,” method. Those in an area with an active shooter should first run, then hide themselves from doors and windows if leaving is not possible, and finally fight if confronted directly with an attacker.
Gillan urged, however, that using a personal weapon to stop an attacker could get someone in trouble, especially because legally, a pastor has to give permission for someone to bring a gun on the premises.
“Let’s say you’ve got people come in and they don’t talk to the pastor, they just bring their concealed weapon in,” Gillan said. “You get an active shooter come in and 20 people stand up and they’ve all got guns and they all start shooting. Well we’ve now trained our police after the Columbine [High School] shooting...and their number one job is to take out the threat. Well, if they see you with a gun, they’re not gonna stop and ask ‘Are you the good guy or are you the bad guy?’”
Tracy Bates is the risk manager for the South Carolina diocese of the Catholic church. She said Gillan’s presentation was the first commercial one she had attended, and said she had learned a lot from the class. She also said it’s possible the church will begin to encourage staff to attend similar classes.
“We’re in the infantile stages, basically. I mean I think the bishop really is cautious about things, but I think we’ll move in that direction,” Bates said.
The second day of classes, on Wednesday, did not mainly focus on violence.
“[Active shooters] are not in the top five crimes of churches,” Gillan said. “The real crime is burglary. That’s the first really bad crime. So what we do is, we cover in this class, the whole big picture.”
For example, Gillan suggested installing keycard readers in churches to track who was going in and out, and cautioned against giving out too much financial information, such as when church bulletins sometimes show how much cash is taken in from collection plates and donations.
Goose Creek Chief of Police Harvey Becker said the class was a good start for church staff and lay people.
Captain David Aarons, who was attending the class with Becker, added officers there are often asked to speak at churches in their own community about active shooter events.
“We have some base of knowledge on this subject matter, I just thought it would augment and enhance what we already know,” Becker said. “You can always learn something...we’re gonna come out of here with some good information.”
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
