Major progress shown at S.C. 31 extension

Work continues on the Carolina Bays Parkway (S.C. 31) extension on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.
The extension is from S.C. 544 to S.C. 707 near Moss Creek Road, about 3.8 miles. It includes a bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. Construction began on Feb. 25, 2014, and is expected to be complete in the winter of 2017. The total cost of the project is between $225 million and $237 million, funded by the state Infrastructure Bank ($225 million), American Recovery and Investment Act Funds ($10 million) and earmarked funds ($2 million.)
