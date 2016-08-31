Local emergency officials preparing for tropical storm

Horry County Emergency Management is monitoring the approach of Tropical Depression Nine but has not activated its emergency operations center for the weather event that is expected to arrive Thursday evening, says Lisa Bourcier, county spokeswoman.
Maximum winds along the coast are predicted to gust at 50 to 53 mph, with 40 mph wind gusts expected inland Horry County through Friday night.
With dangerous rip currents expected along the coast line, officials are also warning residents and tourists to take extra precaution in the ocean for the next few days.
Among the ocean safety tips issued by the county, never turn your back to ocean waves, keep an eye on children and swim in the vicinity of lifeguards. Shout for help and swim perpendicular to the current direction to escape the rip current.
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling, as roads will be slick and ponding could occur. Drivers should stay in the middle of lanes and not follow large trucks or buses too closely.
Meanwhile, maintenance units from the South Carolina Department of Transportation are staffing up, checking equipment and preparing for the tropical depression to develop into storm status before reaching the state.
Transportation officials are also urging motorists to use caution when the storm arrives, and to avoid driving through deep standing water on roadways or around any barricades to close roads due to flooding.
Coastal residents and property owners are especially encouraged to begin securing outdoor furniture and garbage cans before winds increase Thursday.
Citizens should stay tuned to local media for updates, review family hurricane plans, and make sure needed items have been obtained including water, batteries, and flashlights.
The weather forecast shifting the storm north also prompted Georgetown County to reschedule several football games. The varsity football team at Andrews High will play at Georgetown High on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and Carvers Bay High will play at Waccamaw High on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
