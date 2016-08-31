Tropical weather heads toward Myrtle Beach

Tropical Depression Nine shifted course over Florida Wednesday and is now heading towards South Carolina and along the Grand Strand coastline, say national weather forecasters.
Rainfall amounts of five to seven inches are expected throughout the Myrtle Beach area with lesser amounts of three to five inches inland Horry County, said Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service forecast office in Wilmington, N.C.
Storm conditions including strong winds, as well as rough surf and rip currents along the beach, are expected to begin Thursday evening and last through Friday evening. There is only a marginal risk of tornadoes.
Flooding impacts will likely be highest Friday afternoon and evening, especially along the coast where elevated water will coincide with high tides Friday evening.
Potential impacts expected at this time include some ocean over-wash, beach erosion, and coastal flooding along vulnerable, low lying areas.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
