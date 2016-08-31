Brunswick sheriff seeks missing woman and her daughter

Officials are in search of 21-year-old Shayla Da'nia Bryant, according to an alert from the Brunswick, North Carolina Sheriff’s office.
Bryant is 5'2” black female, of unknown weight, with tattoos on chest. Reports indicate she is in South Carolina, likely with her child, 1-year-old Alijah Powell.
Bryant and her daughter were last seen by her mother and grandfather at the scene of a shooting on Aug. 27. The shooting did not lead to any reported injuries, and Bryant and her daughter may be with Dwight Powell Jr., 28, a person of interest in that shooting, according to the Brunswick sheriff.
“Powell is to be considered armed and dangerous and Shayla may be accompanying him against her will,” the alert read. “Most recent communications with Shayla by her family indicate that she is in South Carolina, but a specific location is not known.”
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Mitchell McCaffity at (910) 363-6555 or call 911.
“The two were last seen in Shayla's black in color 2003 Honda Odyssey bearing NC registration PCK4315 but are possibly in a gold in color 2006 Chevrolet Impala bearing NC registration BBS1087,” the alert said.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
Comments