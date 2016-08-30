Asbestos discovered in Grand Strand school

Asbestos has been discovered at North Myrtle Beach High School.
The asbestos is located within other materials used during construction of the school in the 1970s, said Mark Wolfe, executive director of facilities.
Wolfe said that crews removing the substance will work at night, and that students won’t be exposed.
“We’re doing everything according to EPA guidelines and regulations to make sure everything is done properly,” he said.
District 1 Representative Holly Heniford said the asbestos was discovered several weeks earlier and won’t be a problem.
“It’s non-airborne,” she said.
District Spokeswoman Teal Britton said the asbestos is “non-friable,” meaning that no particles fly off when the material breaks.
Friable asbestos is airborne, and breakage results in particles that can be inhaled.
“They’re going to be using air quality monitors throughout the process,” said Britton.
