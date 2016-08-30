Tropical depression expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Hermine

Tropical Depression #9 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Hermine.
The storm is currently located in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, but is expected to move across the Southeastern U.S. Coast on Friday and Saturday. However, the storm has shifted westward, bringing the “potential for tropical storm conditions to portions of coastal North and South Carolina,” according to the National Weather Service.
Coastal northeastern South Carolina has a 30-40 percent chance of receiving tropical storm-force winds, winds which are 39 miles per hour or faster, beginning Friday morning and lasting through Friday night.
Rainfall could reach three to six inches along the coast. This forcast could change “depending on the exact path of the storm,” according to the National Weather Service.
Possible local impacts include coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds, flooding and heavy rainfall, and large waves and heightened rip current risk.
Comments