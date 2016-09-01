An ode to Rocky teaches an important life lesson

Don’t Miss Out!
Rocky, a Mealy Amazon, was the largest of our Amazon family here at SC-CARES. Mealy Amazons are found in the wild in South America. Rocky crossed Rainbow Bridge last month at 31 years old. I normally don’t write about animals we’ve lost but I think the message applies to all of us in our everyday lives.
Rocky, also known as “Rockaroo,” came to live with us at SC-CARES in 2009. He looked like a linebacker, so big and stocky. Rocky had lived in at least two other homes before arriving here. He was known as a gentle giant, so big yet so timid. After a short time he started bonding with a few of the volunteers and would call out to them when they were here. He loved the attention, whether it was a pat on the head or if you were one of his chosen ones, a ride on your shoulder. He loved to get a taxi ride to the back door to look out and see the wild birds. This sometimes made me feel bad for him- did he wish he too could be out there flying free? I often wondered what he was thinking about those birds outside. After years of being with him, he finally bonded to me and allowed me to taxi him. Nearly every time I walked by he would call out for me and every time I at least tried to stop and give him a scratch but he’d raise his foot toward me signaling to me he wanted a ride. So many times I was “too busy” and had something else I felt I HAD to do and I’d say “not this time Rocky, maybe tomorrow”. Well those words now haunt me! I knew his lifespan should be between 60-80 years and subconsciously I thought I had plenty of time since he was only in his early 30’s.
I don’t need to tell you how shocked I was when he was lying in the bottom of his cage last month and seemed to be suffering from heart failure, apparently from a parasite infestation he had years before he arrived here. I knew there was no time to get him to the vet and my gut told me he wasn’t going to make it. I wrapped him in a blanket and we went outside to where he had watched the wild birds fly. I cried into his feathers, kissed him and held him close as we said our goodbyes and within 30 minutes he was gone. I’m thankful he didn’t suffer long and that I was granted one more time to show him I loved him. We’ve all suffered loss — be it our human friends and family, our four-legged creatures and here at SC-CARES, our feathered friends as well. I know you already know the message here: Don’t miss the opportunity to show the ones you love that you care — none of us are promised tomorrow and living with regrets is nearly unbearable.
If you get the chance to visit SC-CARES by tour or volunteering, you’re likely to fall in love with a creature here. Every single animal has their own personality, even the tortoises, and each and every one needs attention. It’s a wonderful feeling when you extend your circle of compassion to include all the creatures of the planet. Tours are by appointment, visit www.sc-cares.org to schedule yours today!
Please mark your calendars for our upcoming "10 Year Animalversary" on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
