Strong swells, rain likely this weekend from tropical storms

Grand Strand residents could face a soggy holiday weekend as a tropical depression is expected to loop through northern Florida and hit the southeast coast Friday, bringing with it an uncertain amount of rain.
Tropical depression nine is currently off the northwestern coast of Cuba, and is being suppressed in the Caribbean by winds, National Weather Service forecaster Steve Pfaff said.
“It’s kind of struggled to get going,” he said.
But the storm will soon hit a patch of warmer water that will strengthen it as it nears the Florida panhandle. By Thursday it is projected to hit the western coast of Florida, and on Friday, it could be hovering near the Carolina coast, according to a forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
Pfaff said Friday afternoon or evening would be the most likely time for the storm to hit the Grand Strand. However, if the storm instead skirts by, the Grand Strand could see only an inch of precipitation, Pfaff said.
More certain for Labor Day Weekend is a higher chance of rip currents and strong surf from other storm systems off the east coast. Tropical depression eight, currently hovering off the coast near Cape Hatteras, N.C., will help contribute to stronger surf. That storm is expected to skirt the Outer Banks this week before shooting east to sea.
However, it makes the system no less dangerous.
“These storms can kill from hundreds of miles away with their swells,” Pfaff said.
Hurricane Gaston, near Bermuda, will be an even bigger contributor to stronger waves and currents.
“We feel pretty confident we’re gonna have strong rip currents and rough surf conditions,” Pfaff said.
Gaston, a category two storm, is expected to continue moving away from the United States as it jets to the east, according to NHC’s forecast.
Pfaff said this amount of activity is normal for this time of year, as the peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. That’s roughly when the Atlantic Ocean is its warmest and most able to fuel significant tropical storms.
“It’s about what we would expect,” he said.
