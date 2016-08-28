Mothers of missing Aynor men plead for information during vigil

During a vigil at Aynor Town Park on Sunday evening, two mothers pleaded for someone to come forward with information that would help them find their missing sons.
Missy Marcus has not seen her son, Zachary Malinowski, in three years. It has been seven months since Loretta Davis last heard from her son, Randy Davis.
“Please help me. Help me find my son. He didn’t deserve this,” Marcus said.
“If anybody knows anything, please call the Horry County Police Department,” Davis said.
Malinoski of Aynor was 19 when he disappeared in August 2013. His 1996 Chevrolet Beretta was found burned off Valley Forge Road in western Horry County. Christopher Anthony Brown of Myrtle Beach and Javon Dion Gibbs of Conway were chargedwith kidnapping and killing Malinoski, who has never been found.
Randy Davis of Aynor was 26 on Jan. 21 of this year when his father, McLauren Davis, gave him a ride to a friend’s house and left him, never imagining that he wouldn’t see his son again.
“This month makes seven months that Randy has been gone,” said Loretta Davis.
Natalie Smith, who was at the house on Marshland Road when Randy Davis arrived there, has been quoted as saying that after he saw headlights, he ran out of the house in a panic, saying somebody was looking for him.
Loretta Davis said she always keeps her cellphone close and is quick to answer, especially if she doesn’t recognize the number. “I’m still waiting on my phone call from Randy,” she said.
“I just wish I could find him. Everywhere I could look, I’ve looked,” McLauren Davis said.
Several organized searches have been held for both missing men. Monica Caison, director of the CUE Center for Missing Persons, said there have been multiple searches using multiple resources. “It’s been a long time,” she said. “We’re still here and we’re not going anywhere until they’re found. Any missing person case that we work, we’re there for the long haul.”
Several police officers attended the vigil. Horry County Police Department Captain John Harrelson said they would not speak about the specifics of either case. “We’re here to support the families and let them know we’re here for them and we’ll continue to work,” he said.
Speaking in the park where Malinoski is known to have spent time playing basketball with friends on the day he vanished, his mother said the last three years have been a long nightmare.
When a child dies, parents can grieve and lay them to rest, she said. “I don’t know where Zac is and I can’t lay him to rest.”
Peggy Bettis, South Carolina State Outreach Coordinator for CUE, said, “Loved ones go missing too often and it takes the support of the community to help bring them home and resolution to the cases. People with information need to come forward to help find resolution in these cases and end the suffering of not knowing for the families represented here tonight.“
Marcus said tips can be made anonymously. Bits of information that seem very small could turn out to be very big for her or for someone else who has a loved one that is missing. “It’s not just my child. There’s so many. If you can’t help me, help somebody else.”
To reach Horry County Police crime tips, call 915-8477. For the CUE Center, call 910-232-1687.
