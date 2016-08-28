Longtime area busboy provides a show and more at the dinner table

Issac Collington Jr. is no actor, but he has a stage.
He is no superstar, but he has fans.
He is no preacher, but he is spreading the good news.
Since 1983, when Michael Jackson was a thriller and Prince had yet to send us purple rain, Collington began what became a mission to soothe, uplift, and inspire while perspiring bussing small tables in as little as six seconds and longer, larger tables in no more than 15 seconds.
“I love him,’’ said Antonio Brown, a cook who works with Collington at Simply Southern Smokehouse in Myrtle Beach. “I enjoy what he does. It is a blessing. It really is.”
He is a 52-year-old locomotive who has spent most of his life as a busboy dedicated to cleaning and Christ, but not in that order.
“It is all about God,” Collington said. “I put God first in my life. People look at how I work and see God in me. They see I try to make a difference in children’s lives and adults’ lives.”
He sings gospel music to customers because he has seen its power in transforming lives, his included. There was the young man he met, on the brink of suicide, because he caught his wife-to-be cheating days before their wedding. Collington has spent time in the valley too.
He tells his testimony to anyone willing to hear it.
As a teen, he became friends with folks who should have remained strangers. He was introduced to weed, which eventually led him into the arms of crack cocaine. His ill-advised affair with the drug eventually made him homeless briefly.
He used to walk the streets all night long and wash at work.
Prayer, a preacher named Mary Jeter and others who supported him finally healed him of his drug addictions.
For more than 22 years now, he has been drug-fee. He thanks Jesus the most for his healing and counts his wife of 25 years, Ernestine, for being his greatest godsend.
Collington said he never stopped loving God and never tired of bringing people joy by being a peculiar busboy before, during and after drugs.
His career started at 14 when Grady Brown hired him to work at The Filling Station, which was an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring mostly pizza. It was there, at the original Kings Highway location in Myrtle Beach, that he began the business of displaying his ability to clean tables with ease.
He is perspiration and motivation spreading inspiration.
“He gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling,” said Kristine Bushman, a resident of Roanoke, Va. “I just love it. He makes this place a happy place, and we like it.”
Bushman and her husband, John, have been following Collington’s career since he worked at The Filling Station.
“He is a hard worker. He is a man of God for sure,” said John Bushman. “He is a Christian, and he doesn’t mind who knows it. We appreciate that because you don’t see that anymore. We follow him wherever he goes.”
Collington is definitely easy to track.
The majority of his busboy career was spent at The Filling Station, which eventually moved from Kings Highway to 10th Ave. N., now known as Mr. Joe White Avenue.
When The Filling Station closed and became Home Plate, another pizza buffet, he stuck around and stayed on staff. Then when Home Plate closed, he was back in action doing the do under the roof of Simply Southern Smokehouse, a barbecue buffet that opened three years ago at 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave.
“We’ve been coming here for years to see him before we got married,” John Bushman said. “If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think we would ever come over here.”
The couple joined their friends, Larry and Vickie Ennis of Lynchburg, Va., for dinner recently.
All of them, including the Bushmans’ 3-year-old daughter, Ashlyn, clapped as Collington sang, “This Little Light of Mine.”
Larry Ennis stood up and rocked side to side as Collington’s tenor proclaimed, “This little light of mine I’m gonna let it shine. This little light of mine I’m gonna let it shine. This little light of mine I’m gonna let it shine. Let it shine. Let it shine. Let it shine…Everywhere I go, I’m gonna let it shine.”
Before Collington began singing spirituals at work, he sang country songs.
He was 18, and three years earlier, he had mastered how to clear tables in seconds after a month of practicing at work. An unknown busboy he saw on television moved him to do that in hopes of getting bigger tips and helping people to enjoy their dining experience. It worked, and soon folks started talking about the singing busboy.
Collington then approached his then employer Grady Brown, followed later by his son, Tom brown, and asked if he could sing gospel songs. Both supported the idea and Collington placed a healthy serving of spirituals into his act. “Amazing Grace,” “Go Tell On The Mountain,” and “Jesus is a Rock” are among them.
This is how it typically works.
Collington speed walks from table to table cleaning first and collecting the tip near the very end, while tossing plates into the air and catching them as a juggler would.
The entire time, he is smiling, his dark skin is gleaming with sweat, while his eyes pop with excitement.
No matter the amount left for him, he does a “Woo Woo” shout similar to that of retired professional wrestler Ric Flair. He then yells “amen,” “hallelujah,” or “thank you Lord.”
Collington repeats this cycle five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, from about 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. He sings every thirty minutes.
Nobody seems to mind his obvious stance for Jesus Christ.
“I see that what I do makes a difference in people,” Collington said. “Some people come in broken up, sad, and full of sorrow. So, I want to spread a little joy.”
He wants to sew happiness into tattered lives that need mending, bring the sunshine of love into hearts darkened by hurt, and be a reminder to people that they are loved.
Larry Ennis believes Collington’s mission is successful.
“He makes people laugh,” Ennis said. “When they are sad, he makes them happy. I think a lot of people come here just to see him. We do.”
This is the sixth in a series about the faces behind beloved eateries.
