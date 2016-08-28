Tropical depression raises risk of rip currents; swimmers use caution

A tropical depression, which may later be dubbed “Hermine,” has formed off of the Carolinas coast in the Atlantic Ocean, but weather forecasters doubt it will bring anything more than rain and rip currents to the Grand Strand.
The brewing storm, however, elevated the risk for rip currents on Sunday.
Tropical Depression no. 8 formed about 400 miles east, southeast of the Wilmington, N.C., coastline, Josh Weiss, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said in a briefing Sunday morning. “This system will drift to the west, northwest through Tuesday, while likely strengthening into a tropical storm.”
If it becomes a tropical storm, the system will bear the name of Hermine.
Tropical Depression #8 has formed. This system may become Tropical Storm Hermine later this week. #ncwx #tropical pic.twitter.com/TKgYxwTAPD— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) August 28, 2016
“A very close brush with the North Carolina coast is expected,” Weiss wrote in his briefing. But the storm is estimated to hit north of Wilmington.
Scattered showers with tropical downpours and strong rip currents are the most significant threats anticipated from the storm, according to Weiss. An inch or less of rain is expected in the Grand Strand through Wednesday night.
A moderate risk of rip currents exist today, he said on Sunday. “An elevated rip current risk is expected through mid-week, and wave heights will build to 3-5 feet in the coastal waters.”
Swimmers should use caution and look to local beach patrols and flag warning systems for more information.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments