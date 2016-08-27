Transparency issues mar North Myrtle Beach school renovations

A new parking lot and renovated library at North Myrtle Beach High School could be in jeopardy.
Board of Education District 1 representative Holly Heniford said the school could lose some of the renovations that were promised in the most recent $21 million project budget that the board voted for in 2015.
“I was very lucky to get $21 million,” said Heniford, who represents North Myrtle Beach and has been a vocal advocate for the renovations. “We passed a budget, which is basically marching orders, and if they’re going to make any changes to that budget, we have to approve it.”
Heniford said the school’s principal and advisory board had asked for additional renovations such as a new locker room if there was any money left in the budget.
“It’s a wish list, not a dictation,” she said.
The current project budget combined with additional renovations that the school has asked for will total $25 million, according to architect Steve Usry, who said he’s obligated to stay within the budget.
Executive Director of Facilities Mark Wolfe said the proposed removal of the new parking lot and renovated library was just a part of the process.
“It was a negation within the design team to try and make sure the project came in within the approved budget,” he said. “So there’s still time for them to discuss the options and we’re going to do our best to work with the school and find an appropriate solution.”
Usry said that nothing was final with the budget, and that the proposed changes were only his recommendation on how best to spend the $21 million after the extra renovations were asked for.
“Those things were asked during the course of the work,” he said. “So we absorbed those and made them part of the project. We get to the end and the contractor prices the job, which occurred in April and May of this year, [and] it was $25 million.”
Heniford said she wasn’t made aware of the proposed changes until about four weeks ago after repeatedly asking for updates on the project.
During the May 23 facilities committee meeting, Heniford asked Wolfe for an update on the project, according to the meeting minutes.
“I pulled Mark Wolfe in front of us and asked for for an update, and he told me none of this information,” she said.
Wolfe did not answer calls on Thursday and Friday and did not respond to a message left for him on Friday.
Usry said that Heniford’s concerns about the proposed changes were just “the North Myrtle Beach folks complaining” about not getting everything in their wish list.
“We just have forwarded our recommendation as to what would be the best way to spend the money that’s available, and and we’ve asked for instructions back if they don’t agree with that,” he said. “And that’s where we are.”
But Heniford says she can’t make a decision on how to proceed with the work because she hasn’t seen an itemized list with the cost of each additional work item.
“We have been asking for these numbers for weeks now,” she said. “It’s not brain surgery, it’s math. It’s a ledger sheet with the cost of each individual item, and I have yet to get that from the architect. I’m paying you a million dollars in architect fees and you can’t share with me your numbers?”
Usry could not be reached for a response on Friday or Saturday.
Heniford said she was upset that the teachers had been promised certain renovations that might not get done.
Part of the cost increase could be due in part to an increase in the cost of the work, said district spokeswoman Teal Britton.
The project budget was set over a year ago, she said, and an increase in demand for supplies and labor could be a contributing factor.
After initially budgeting around $10 million in renovations for the school in 2014, the board voted to increase the budget to over $21 million in 2015.
