Myrtle Beach sues three property owners over rentals

Myrtle Beach is suing three property owners in a civil suit that alleges they rented out homes on a short-term basis in a violation of zoning codes.
The city’s complaint, originally filed in July, said that Randy Schilsky, Tiffany Belflower and Brian Boruff were violating city ordinances by renting out their properties for less than a 30-day period. Each defendant’s property is located in a zone that prohibits short-term rentals, the complaint said.
An amended complaint filed Aug. 16 added additional allegations against Schilsky and Belflower, saying they had broken the law governing accommodations taxes. Hotels and other short-term rentals must collect A-tax from guests in addition to typical charges.
Mark Kruea, spokesman for Myrtle Beach, and Michael Battle, an attorney for the city, both declined to comment on the case Friday. Belflower could not be reached by phone or online message.
Schilsky owns a single-family home at 6213 North Ocean Boulevard, the one mentioned in the city’s complaint, with seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.
He said he has, at times, rented out the property on a short-term basis, and that he stopped when the city asked him to. Schilsky said he hired a lawyer to communicate with the city and will agree to pay any fines or back taxes the city requests.
“I have no problem with what the city is doing. I understand their position and it is what it is,” he said.
Schilsky said he bought the house in 2006, before the housing market crashed. He said that between the purchase price and improvements he’s made to the house, he’s spent about $1.45 million on the house. Because an overgrown lot across the street is blocking a view of the ocean, the house won’t sell, he said.
“I’ve had to run vagrants off that were sleeping in the overly-vegetated lot in front of me,” he said.
The property there has been on the market for 10 years, and its list price was lowered to $725,000 this week, according to information from Realtor.com. The property was appraised for $715,430 in 2015, according to data from Horry County.
Boruff is listed in Horry County records as the owner of 207 78th Avenue North, the property the city claims is being rented improperly. It was valued at $476,200 in 2015 by the county, according to county records.
Boruff’s lawyer, Robert Sansbury, said he responded to the city with a “very general denial” of wrongdoing on Monday.
“No one really knows whats going on from the defense side...so we’re all trying to find out what the city’s alleging,” Sansbury said. “It’s really too early to comment on the case.”
The complaint also said that Belflower owned property at 7300 Porcher Drive, but county land records did not list her as an owner. The unit was valued at $175,700 last year by the county.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
