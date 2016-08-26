Local woman named co-director of Trump’s S.C. campaign

Gerri McDaniel of North Myrtle Beach has been named co-director of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign efforts along the coastal area of the state.
Co-director Barbie Norton will serve as the Midlands and Upstate field director, Ed McMullen, state chairman of the Trump campaign announced Thursday.
“The extraordinary efforts of these professionals led, in large part, to Mr. Trump’s great success in the February South Carolina primary, with a 10-percent margin over his closest competitor,” McMullen said.
“Barbie and Gerri will once again play a pivotal role in organizing volunteers and reaching record numbers of voters here in South Carolina,” McMullen said.
McDaniel served as the campaign’s field director during Trump’s sweeping campaign victory in the state’s primary.
Active in local politics, McDaniel also served as public relations director for the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition Convention, and as an officer in the Myrtle Beach Tea Party, and the Horry County Republican Party, where she helped run regional field offices for SCGOP Victory in 2012 and 2008.
“South Carolina is an important state for the campaign and voters here clearly do not want a third Obama term in electing Hillary Clinton. Voters are tired of the back-room deals and pay-to-play schemes in Washington, and will vote for change in November,” McMullen said.
